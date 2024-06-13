Sit back and relax with this new pan-Asian spot’s delicious grub and cocktails

We found ourselves at the newly revamped Syn Asian Grill and Bar this week while searching for a relaxed space in town to catch up with friends. The bartender’s special White C cocktail flavoured with Yuzu, fresh ginger and elderflower was brought in first as we soaked in the welcoming and opulent ambience.

We sipped on the supremely delicious cocktail while our appetisers arrived, starting with the Drunken chicken in chilli basil sauce that was generously tossed along with scallions and garlic, which added oodles of flavour to every bite. The Ebi fry with Tonkatsu was a delicious finger food as well, with the sauce adding a sweet-spicy twist to the dish.

From the vegetarian options, we tried the Thai money bag with spicy water chestnuts whose crispy exterior won brownie points. The Vietnamese mango rolls packed with flavourful and crunchy vegetables wrapped alongside sweet mango slices made the simple yet wholesome appetiser stand out. A wide array of scrumptious dim sum arrived soon after, served with delicious scallion, chilli oil and ginger dips. The truffle oil infused edamame dumplings were buttery with an enjoyable nutty aftertaste. We also liked the Cream cheese mushroom dumplings whose beautiful purple hued wrapping reminded us of delicious food from Studio Ghibli movies. Forbidden Apple, a whiskey based stiff cocktail flavoured with basil, peach and apple that balanced the flavours from the dim sum.