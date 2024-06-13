This newly opened spot in Manikonda serves a variety of beverages and some drool-worthy go-to snacks

It's not always about high-end establishments, fine-dine restaurants, and grand cafes. Sometimes, the heart longs for cosy go-to places — those casual hangout spots where cherished memories with friends are made, and the best times are shared with loved ones. If you adore snug tea corners, Chai Masthi’s new outlet in Manikonda is an absolute must-visit.

Small, cosy, and painted with vibrant pops of yellow, this can be your next favourite spot to sip on some exquisite chai and nibble on delectable snacks. We visited the chai spot to find out more.

We began our culinary journey with the comforting delight of a Veg cheese grilled sandwich paired with a steaming hot cup of Kadak chai. Stuffed with fresh vegetables and generously loaded with cheese, the sandwich was a heartwarming binge indeed. Next, the Veg cheese burger transported us back to our childhood, its lip-smacking patty perfectly complemented by crisp sliced vegetables and greens, reminiscent of the flavours we cherished as kids. To further indulge in comfort and nostalgia, we ordered Double cheese maggi. As it had started pouring outside, this warm, drool-worthy dish was the perfect choice to elevate our spirits and make us feel happy and content in that delightful weather. Thereafter, our gastronomic journey took a crispy turn with the irresistible allure of Masala fries. Topped with flavorful spices, this popular snack was delightfully crispy to the core, perfect for pairing with teas and other hot beverages.