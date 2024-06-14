This newly opened spot in Manikonda, Hyderabad serves a variety of beverages and some drool-worthy go-to snacks

It's not always about high-end establishments, fine-dine restaurants, and grand cafes. Sometimes, the heart longs for cosy go-to places — those casual hangout spots where cherished memories with friends are made, and the best times are shared with loved ones. If you adore snug tea corners, Chai Masthi’s new outlet in Manikonda is an absolute must-visit.
Small, cosy, and painted with vibrant pops of yellow, this can be your next favourite spot to sip on some exquisite chai and nibble on delectable snacks. We visited the chai spot to find out more.
We began our culinary journey with the comforting delight of a Veg cheese grilled sandwich paired with a steaming hot cup of Kadak Chai. Stuffed with fresh vegetables and generously loaded with cheese, the sandwich was a heartwarming binge indeed.
Next, the Veg Cheese Burger transported us back to our childhood, its lip-smacking patty perfectly complemented by crisp sliced vegetables and greens, reminiscent of the flavours we cherished as kids.
To further indulge in comfort and nostalgia, we ordered Double cheese maggi. As it had started pouring outside, this warm, drool-worthy dish was the perfect choice to elevate our spirits and make us feel happy and content in that delightful weather.
Thereafter, our gastronomic journey took a crispy turn with the irresistible allure of masala fries. Topped with flavorful spices, this popular snack was delightfully crispy to the core, perfect for pairing with teas and other hot beverages.
Adding to our indulgence was the Bread omelette. This wholesome delight featured a perfectly cooked omelette teamed with slices of bread, prepared in the traditional way. Topped with a touch of ketchup, it enhanced the already exquisite flavours, making each bite a wonderful experience.
We also enjoyed some amazing Lemon tea, a refreshing brew that invigorated us to the core. To complete our food trip, we indulged in a Strawberry thick shake, exuding a perfect fruity punch.
The KitKat shake followed, sweet, creamy, and luscious, just the way we like it. Finally, the Blue curacao mocktail, with its sweet and tart notes, captivated us not only with its taste but also with its visually appealing presentation.
If you identify yourself as a tea person, you now know where your next destination is. The delicious food is just a bonus!
Rs 250 for two. At Manikonda.