This popular South Indian restaurant in the city has opened a new outlet, serving delightful traditional treats

The culinary allure of traditional flavours and homely food has sparked a surge of South Indian restaurants in Hyderabad, each aiming to evoke a sense of nostalgia and reconnect people with their roots. Among these, the popular restaurant, Soul of South has unveiled a new outlet. Eager to explore this new gastronomic haven, we visited to savour their offerings and immerse ourselves in the enchanting ambience.
A sense of culture embraced us as we entered, with interiors elevated by exquisite traditional architecture. The space was adorned with antique brass utensils and illuminated by beautiful lamps and brass hangings exuding a warm glow. Handcrafted colourful showpieces added charm, while intricate woodwork, including the ancient-looking bar counter, showcased remarkable craftsmanship. The stunning chandeliers and the cane work on the chairs further enhanced the traditional ambience, creating a truly enchanting setting.
We took a seat and started our culinary venture with a non-vegetarian delight, Paya shorba. A flavourful spicy soup prepared with lamb trotters and a whole lot of spices. After this, an array of starters tantalised our tastebuds. We relished Jeedi pappu kodi vepudu, a super comforting and authentic Andhra-style chicken fry coated with homely spices. Guntur karam podi chicken wings tug our heart strings. Cooked with a special karam podi masala, this chicken dish was perfectly crispy in texture. Another standout item was Kakinada royyala vepudu, featuring prawns that were delectably spicy to the core. For a vegetarian option, we enjoyed Paneer kempu, a delightful version of Paneer 65 with a creamy twist.
From the main course, we sampled their best-selling Chicken cooker pulao deserving special mention. Served straight from the cooker in which it is prepared, this aromatic and perfectly cooked rice dish exudes the comforting essence of home. Enriched with spices, and gravy prepared with dry fruits like cashews, it stands apart from the usual biryanis and pulaos, offering a fresh and homely delight. We also indulged in Kal dosa, a beloved soft and spongy dosa variety from Tamil Nadu. It went well with flavourful gravy-laden Mutton pulusu. Later, we enjoyed another remarkable pairing — Udupi-style kai kurma with sumptuous Malabar paratha. The kurma, prepared with vegetables and homely spices, complemented the flaky texture of the Malabar parathas, unleavened layered flatbreads popular in Kerala. It was a delightful experience to savour such exceptional delicacies from various South Indian states under one roof. For drinks, we ordered some vibrant and soothing mocktails including Slush of South and Tiger Bomb. The two delights featured an exquisite blend of mangoes and cranberry juice.
For dessert, we indulged in Palakova puff, a delightful combination of flaky puff pastry accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel on top. Equally enticing was the Malai custard delight, which offered a fulfilling end to our meal. Overall, our experience was nothing short of marvellous.
Rs 700 upwards for two.
At Financial District.
