This popular South Indian restaurant in the city has opened a new outlet, serving delightful traditional treats

The culinary allure of traditional flavours and homely food has sparked a surge of South Indian restaurants in Hyderabad, each aiming to evoke a sense of nostalgia and reconnect people with their roots. Among these, the popular restaurant, Soul of South has unveiled a new outlet. Eager to explore this new gastronomic haven, we visited to savour their offerings and immerse ourselves in the enchanting ambience.

A sense of culture embraced us as we entered, with interiors elevated by exquisite traditional architecture. The space was adorned with antique brass utensils and illuminated by beautiful lamps and brass hangings exuding a warm glow. Handcrafted colourful showpieces added charm, while intricate woodwork, including the ancient-looking bar counter, showcased remarkable craftsmanship. The stunning chandeliers and the cane work on the chairs further enhanced the traditional ambience, creating a truly enchanting setting.

We took a seat and started our culinary venture with a non-vegetarian delight, Paya shorba. A flavourful spicy soup prepared with lamb trotters and a whole lot of spices. After this, an array of starters tantalised our tastebuds. We relished Jeedi pappu kodi vepudu, a super comforting and authentic Andhra-style chicken fry coated with homely spices. Guntur karam podi chicken wings tug our heart strings. Cooked with a special karam podi masala, this chicken dish was perfectly crispy in texture. Another standout item was Kakinada royyala vepudu, featuring prawns that were delectably spicy to the core. For a vegetarian option, we enjoyed Paneer kempu, a delightful version of Paneer 65 with a creamy twist.