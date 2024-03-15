The culinary delights from Italian, Indian, Pan-Asian, and various other cuisines will leave your tastebuds longing for more

The proliferation of buffet restaurants in the city serves as a testament to the growing fondness for this culinary experience. No longer confined to weddings, corporate gatherings, or lavish celebrations, buffets have transcended their traditional settings. Recently, we stumbled upon a newly opened buffet restaurant nestled in the Financial District — Globe Buffetio. Intrigued by its opening, we embarked on a gastronomic adventure to uncover its array of delicacies and experience the overall ambience firsthand.
The place offers some of the best dishes from many different cuisines including Italian, Pan-Asian, Indian and others. The restaurant exudes a welcoming and homely ambience, perfectly suited for any fine dining establishment. Adorned with cosy sofas and comfortable chairs featuring traditional cane work, it infuses a sense of tradition into the entire setting. The ambience strikes a harmonious balance between contemporary and modern elements, evoking a soothing and peaceful atmosphere.
The focal point of the restaurant is the captivating live counter situated in the centre. Here, away from the hustle and bustle, one discovers a plethora of appetisers, chaat, and other delectable offerings. Skilled chefs can be observed diligently preparing dishes right before your eyes, ensuring each creation is served hot and fresh. Our food journey began with appetisers, including perfectly crispy Corn Salt & Pepper, Hara Bhara Kebab, Ajwani Paneer Tikka, Malai Soya Chap, Thai Spring Roll, Achari Soya Chaap, Pineapple in BBQ sauce, and Chilli Saute Mushroom. Non-vegetarian options like Mutton Ragoni Sheek, Pomer Chicken Wings, Thai Chilli Prawns, Chilli Fish, Dhaniya Murg Tikka, and more were equally delightful. Each starter impeccably showcased its core flavours, satisfyingly filling and delicious.
We also indulged in Pav Bhaji, Pani Puri, and Papdi Chaat. Bursting with flavours and loaded with the right ingredients, these treats were amazing. We relished the Mongolian Dim Sums from the Pan-Asian section, savouring both the vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties, and were thoroughly impressed by their overall taste. We savoured some mouthwatering noodles from the live counter, expertly prepared by the chef right then. A standout highlight worth mentioning is the Fire Wood Pizza. With a dedicated setup featuring a wood-fired oven, guests can customise their pizzas to their liking. Watching the chef craft the base, add toppings and cheese, and slide the pizza into the oven is a therapeutic experience in itself. The result? Simply delicious!
From the main course, we tasted a little bit of many dishes like Dal Makhani, Aloo Udaigiri, Chilli Garlic Noodles, Naan, Lachha Paratha, Chicken Curry and other dishes. We gorged on Murgh Dum Biryani as far as the rice offerings were concerned. They offer a delightful selection of desserts, including Tiramisu, Lemon Cheesecake, Butterscotch Pudding, Mango Pastry, and Dry Coconut Cake. From traditional Indian treats, visitors can enjoy Gajar ka Halwa, Rice Kheer, Sevaiyan Pisem, Jalebi with Rabdi, and more. Overall, our stomachs were full, but our hearts remained eager for more. With such a wide variety of dishes, there’s never a dull moment. We recommend paying them a visit to experience something new. Bon Voyage!
Rs 1,700 upwards for two.
At Financial District.
