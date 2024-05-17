Steeped in a nature-friendly ambience, this newly opened café serves continental treats, beverages, and more

Amidst Hyderabad's flourishing areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and HITEC City, where new establishments, fine-dining restaurants, and fancy cafés bloom daily, it’s a delight to discover a refreshing surge of development in the city’s east side as well. If you are familiar with LB Nagar or stay close by, there’s a new spot awaiting you. Venissa Café offers delectable food and a gorgeous ambience adorned with lush greenery, inviting foodies to indulge in a wonderful gastronomic journey. Although their focus is on Italian cuisine, they offer interesting selections to cater to everyone’s taste palettes and preferences.
We were filled with delight as we stepped into the café that pays homage to nature in all its glory. The al fresco dining area, nestled amidst verdant foliage, embraced us with its natural charm, surrounded by lush greenery, trees, and vibrant plants. Delicate green plants, reminiscent of hanging lamps, adorned the ceiling, cast a serene glow elevating the ambience. As we ventured further, we were greeted by a palette of subtle pastel hues, soothing to the eyes yet exuding an understated elegance. The wooden furniture, adorned with intricate cane work, seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, adding an earthy touch to the contemporary setting. Adding to the allure, the drink counter stood elegantly on the side, offering a selection of exotic mocktails.
We started with the popular appetiser, Mexican Cheese Balls — golden fried orbs of gooey cheese infused with zesty Mexican spices. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they paired perfectly with a tangy dipping sauce. Next, we indulged in another delightful dish, the Cheese Chilly Toast. The crispy snack was layered with a flavourful mixture of chopped vegetables, masalas, and cheese. Each bite was memorable, making it a must-try delicacy at the café. What came next left us drooling. For the aficionados of paneer butter masala, this dish was a pleasant surprise. Paneer butter masala tubes pasta was an innovative fusion of flavours wherein penne pasta was cooked with a decadent popular paneer dish. It was a culinary revelation, offering a tantalising blend of Mexican and Indian influences that had us completely enchanted.
While seated in a café that specialises in Italian treats, we couldn’t stop ourselves from relishing pizza. So, we ordered the summer veggie pizza topped with an array of vibrant vegetables and loaded with cheese. For those with a penchant for indulging in non-vegetarian delights, the Venissa mutton nalli rice bowl is truly extraordinary. Picture this — perfectly cooked nalli (mutton) resting atop a bed of minced meat (keema), accompanied by a generous serving of flavoured rice on the side. The entire combination left a lasting impression on our taste buds.
Do not miss out on exploring their exciting beverage menu during your visit! We tried a comforting chocolate shake and it was amazing. Venissa is the perfect spot to hang out with friends and spend quality time with family. Be sure to drop by whenever you have the chance.
Rs 1,000 upwards for two. In LB Nagar.
