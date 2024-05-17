Steeped in a nature-friendly ambience, this newly opened café serves continental treats, beverages, and more

Amidst Hyderabad's flourishing areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and HITEC City, where new establishments, fine-dining restaurants, and fancy cafés bloom daily, it’s a delight to discover a refreshing surge of development in the city’s east side as well. If you are familiar with LB Nagar or stay close by, there’s a new spot awaiting you. Venissa Café offers delectable food and a gorgeous ambience adorned with lush greenery, inviting foodies to indulge in a wonderful gastronomic journey. Although their focus is on Italian cuisine, they offer interesting selections to cater to everyone’s taste palettes and preferences.

We were filled with delight as we stepped into the café that pays homage to nature in all its glory. The al fresco dining area, nestled amidst verdant foliage, embraced us with its natural charm, surrounded by lush greenery, trees, and vibrant plants. Delicate green plants, reminiscent of hanging lamps, adorned the ceiling, cast a serene glow elevating the ambience. As we ventured further, we were greeted by a palette of subtle pastel hues, soothing to the eyes yet exuding an understated elegance. The wooden furniture, adorned with intricate cane work, seamlessly blended tradition with modernity, adding an earthy touch to the contemporary setting. Adding to the allure, the drink counter stood elegantly on the side, offering a selection of exotic mocktails.