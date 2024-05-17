Unleash your artistic spirit at this candle bar where creativity flourishes alongside tempting treats and beverages

It's fascinating to witness Hyderabad’s burgeoning food and art scene, with many establishments venturing beyond traditional dining experiences to offer immersive artistic adventures. Among these is Ignite Candle Bar and Art Café, a newly opened DIY studio, conceptualised by young artist Shreya Gudena, with the unwavering support of her parents and sister. Here, visitors can unleash their inner artist and explore their creativity through candle making, alongside other artistic endeavours like ceramic painting, mosaic art, canvas painting and much more. The experience is not only therapeutic but also leaves individuals feeling content as they craft their fragrant candles and happily carry their creations home.

Inspired by her own experience of attending a candle-making workshop in the US, Shreya envisioned creating a similar space in India for individuals with a creative inclination. At Ignite, visitors are welcomed to the candle bar section, where they can select their preferred fragrances from a wide array of options. After sampling and choosing their scents, they have the opportunity to mix them with hot wax. Once their creation is complete, they can select a jar and take their personalised candle home. They can also opt for ceramic painting and mosaic art. What’s more interesting is, foodies can unleash their creativity while enjoying delectable dishes and sipping on their favourite coffee or shakes. Offering an array of bakery treats, the café presents a variety of interesting options worth exploring.