Try the best of Singapore’s street food and gourmet delights at this food festival in Hyderabad

Some of us foodies can traverse the seven seas if there’s great food at the end of the ordeal. So when we found out that there’s a new food festival in town serving the best of Singaporean grub on home turf, we scurried to check it out.

We visited Taro and chose a spot outdoors by the lush greenery. First, we got started with the Orange basil cooler. Our journey to the Lion City began soon after, with Chicken satays brought onto the table. Topped with a creamy peanut based sauce, the chunky pieces of meat were smoked to perfection.

The Chai tow kway, a Singaporean street food favourite, came next. Akin to a thick omelette, the dish had fried radish and rice cakes atop an egg frittata.

Topped with Sambal sauce, chilli bean paste and scallions, the dish was filling and wholesome. Soon, we moved onto the mains, and got started with a wholesome bowl of Laksa noodle soup served in a spicy yet creamy coconut broth with vermicelli rice noodles.

Toasted peanuts, scallions, fried onions, chilli flakes and a fresh slice of lime were fitting accompaniments brought in to add a dash of texture to the dish. The soft centre eggs had a distinct flavour, making us slurp on.