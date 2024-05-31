Rich in preparation and nuanced in flavours, that’s how we define the taste of culinary offerings at this restaurant
How can one resist the allure of tandoor delights or authentic Mughlai cuisine in Hyderabad? Perfectly marinated and traditionally cooked, each dish tantalises both eyes and tastebuds. The city also offers rich curries, slow-cooked gravies, and aromatic biryanis. Dining here is a journey through flavours steeped in tradition and passion. We discovered a newly opened gem in Banjara Hills — All Seasons Hyderabad.
This family restaurant serves a diverse menu of authentic Indian, tandoor, Chinese, and Afghan delights. Located in the heart of the city, this charming establishment offers a serene escape for food enthusiasts. Unlike the city’s trendy cafés and themed restaurants, it epitomises the meaning of ‘fine dining restaurants’ for families. With its minimal yet sophisticated décor, this establishment creates a refined ambience.
Our culinary exploration began with Phuket fish that came with a delicious Chinese twist. The spicy delight was perfectly tossed up in soy sauce and chilli. This was followed by Tandoori murgh, where chicken marinated in yogurt and spices was roasted to perfection. Its popularity speaks volumes, promising happiness with every savoury bite, no matter the occasion. What deserves a special mention here is their Full Afghan Platter. It was a beautiful treasure trove of culinary delights, adorned with generous portions of chicken, mutton, fish and prawns, each prepared in a multitude of ways. The vibrant salads and verdant greens enhanced its visual allure. From the succulent Sautéed prawns to the aromatic Patthar ka gosht and the drool-worthy Fish tikka, every morsel promised an exquisite taste. Continuing, we were presented with a bread basket, showing an assortment of garlic naan, butter naan, and other savoury options. These breads were accompanied by three enticing curries. Achari gosht came with a tangy twist crafted with a special in-house pickle infusion. Meanwhile, Murg shahikorma transported us to the kitchens of Nawabs with its rich white gravy, infused with saffron, desi ghee, and other spices. Additionally, for vegetarians, the Capsicum masala offered a great alternative.
While exploring rice varieties, the true highlight was the beloved Mandi, cherished by Hyderabadis. Our taste buds were treated to an exquisite Alfaham mandi, featuring tender, succulent grilled meat artfully arranged atop fragrant rice. And no culinary tour of Hyderabad can be completed without Gosht dum biryani, its aroma infused with saffron.
From desserts, the rich and creamy Zaffrani kheer, ador ned with luscious dry fruits, was too good. The Caramel Turkish milk cake proved irresistible, while the Cheese Kunafa, provided a perfect finale to our meal. With each sweet bite, our gastronomic journey reached its delightful conclusion, leaving us utterly satisfied.
Rs 1,000 upwards for two.
At Banjara Hills.
