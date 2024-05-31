Rich in preparation and nuanced in flavours, that’s how we define the taste of culinary offerings at this restaurant

Our culinary exploration began with Phuket fish that came with a delicious Chinese twist. The spicy delight was perfectly tossed up in soy sauce and chilli. This was followed by Tandoori murgh, where chicken marinated in yogurt and spices was roasted to perfection. Its popularity speaks volumes, promising happiness with every savoury bite, no matter the occasion. What deserves a special mention here is their Full Afghan Platter. It was a beautiful treasure trove of culinary delights, adorned with generous portions of chicken, mutton, fish and prawns, each prepared in a multitude of ways. The vibrant salads and verdant greens enhanced its visual allure. From the succulent Sautéed prawns to the aromatic Patthar ka gosht and the drool-worthy Fish tikka, every morsel promised an exquisite taste. Continuing, we were presented with a bread basket, showing an assortment of garlic naan, butter naan, and other savoury options. These breads were accompanied by three enticing curries. Achari gosht came with a tangy twist crafted with a special in-house pickle infusion. Meanwhile, Murg shahikorma transported us to the kitchens of Nawabs with its rich white gravy, infused with saffron, desi ghee, and other spices. Additionally, for vegetarians, the Capsicum masala offered a great alternative.