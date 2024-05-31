This restaurant in Hyderabad is serving authentic Karachi biryani, grilled chicken, Chinese delights and more

Hyderabadis are truly enamoured by biryani, a dish cherished at any hour of the day. It’s not merely a culinary delight but a cultural icon deeply rooted in the city’s history and traditions, celebrated worldwide. Hyderabadis have an adventurous spirit when it comes to biryani, embracing a wide variety of styles with open arms and eager palates.

The variety in how this special flavoured rice dish is prepared is truly captivating. Each region, both within the country and internationally, brings its unique twist to this timeless recipe.

We visited a new place in the city which specialises in Karachi Biryani. Undergoing a remarkable transformation, the restaurant once known as Kabana has revamped as Teri Meri Biryani. Inspired by their successful venture in Saudi Arabia, this evolution aims to offer food enthusiasts an unforgettable biryani experience.

We settled in comfortably, opting for their speciality, the Karachi chicken biryani, to kickstart our meal. Infused with a myriad traditional spices, it came with a fiery symphony, igniting the senses with its tantalising heat.

Unlike its Hyderabadi counterpart, this aromatic delight boasted tender chicken pieces intertwined with perfectly cooked rice, punctuated by the delightful surprise of potatoes.

Each mouthful was a blissful union of succulence and spice, a true gastronomic delight to be savoured and remembered. As expected, it deviated from the usual biryanis offering a refreshing twist to the overall flavour of the dish.