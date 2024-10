Of all the emotions we feel, love is possibly the strongest. Be it love for one’s profession, or love for a pet. And then comes our love for food, the most universal of all. From the first morsels of food, we were hand-fed as children, to the iconic street food vendor we’re willing to travel miles for, our love for food truly goes beyond borders.

This week, we were elated to step into a diner that celebrates love for food in all its grandeur. House of Prema, completely enveloped in greenery left us transfixed, as we noticed that seating was placed around existing trees, roots and branches, so as not to disturb their natural growth. The backyard left century-old rocks untouched, with a line of torches lighting up the space alongside a huge bonfire. Indoors, in the air conditioned section, wall art celebrated the various performing arts of south India, with Kathakali faces adorning one wall, and real ghungroos lined up on another. Iconic Telugu AR Rahman hits from the 90s filled the space with nostalgia as we began our meal.

We went through the menu that featured dishes from the five south Indian states. We started with the Creamy corn thoran; the super creamy thoran played with textures, and infused a thick gravy into the corn. Spiced cornflakes and fried curry leaves added a hint of crunch. We’d recommend the Green jackfruit cutlets if you have a hankering for something crispy.

From the meat based small plates, we’d recommend the Mutton uppu kari. The supremely succulent meat was slow cooked in dum style, with the spices and marinade that reduced to form a beautiful, thick gravy bursting with flavours. The flaky parotta brought the dish together.

Vegetarian or not, the Kerala style classic vegetable stew served is not to be missed. The coconut cream-based gravy was decadent and rich. While typically paired with pillow-soft appam, the dish went well with the Kodi pulao as well. Mid-meal, we were handed postcards that could be posted to a friend from the restaurant’s in-house post box. While we quickly wrote sweet nothings to our loved ones, desserts were brought in.

The Coorgi kaapi cheesecake is what we recommend if you’re a filter coffee aficionado. For the palate-oriented, the Coconut berry pudding would be a stunning choice, especially if you’re brunching. And for those of us who love our desserts with a side of nostalgia, try the Wild honey cake that reminded us of jam rolls from iconic bakeries in Hyderabad.

Rs 2,500 for two. Jubilee Hills.