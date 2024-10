For Hyderabad's food lovers, Chai Pani Café has long been the beloved go-to spot, serving up authentic street-style tea alongside classic favourites like vada pav, samosas, bun maska and more. It’s a place that brews not just tea but countless memories. Now, much to everyone’s delight, this iconic eatery in Jubilee Hills has undergone a stunning revamp, of fering a refreshed ambience and some exciting new additions to the menu while continuing to welcome its loyal patrons and new visitors alike. We stopped by to experience the new vibe, and it still feels as comforting as ever!

The café now boasts a more spacious layout, adorned with a beautifully minimal décor. With seating extending to the first floor, the earthy palette of soft beige, warm browns, and sleek blacks, accented by touches of grey, blends harmoniously with lush green plants, creating a serene yet captivating atmosphere.

It’s the perfect cosy haven to unwind with friends. Once known for its chai and street-style snacks, the menu has expanded to include lunch offerings, featuring continental and Mexican dishes, along with tempting appetisers like fries, garlic bread, chicken wings, and desserts. New delights such as haleem shots and chicken popcorn add an exciting twist to the culinary experience.