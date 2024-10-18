Enjoy drool-worthy treats at this scenic multi-cuisine café in Uppal, Hyderabad

When our days get too chaotic to handle sometimes, all we need is a strong cup of coffee in a quaint space that lets our thoughts flow. Add in a mix of clear blue skies and freshly watered lawns to the mix, and we’re ready to get back into the work week, recharged and rejuvenated. This week, we discovered a café in town that has all the makings of a relaxing getaway, complete with verdant lawns and a pretty husk covered outdoor seating section that was a treat to the eyes from the second we entered. Chronicles Café & Kitchen at Uppal is a stone’s throw away from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, and is easily accessible via the metro.

We walked through the pretty walkways lined with lush planters to find ourselves in a picturesque glass house indoors. The morning sun shone gloriously offering an unobstructed view of the skies outside, offering the best of both the outdoors and indoors. While we visited during the morning hours, we were told the space gets especially beautiful during the sunset. Our culinary sojourn started as we perused through the extensive multi-cuisine menu that featured Smoothie bowls, continental appetisers and mains alongside a host of Chinese and Indian classics. We picked a tall glass of Iced Americano along with the Mix berry smoothie bowl. Served chilled in cooled stoneware, the smoothie with oats and fresh fruit was a refreshing start to our meal. Blobs of homemade berry sauce added a hint of delightful sweetness to our bites.

The Spicy BBQ chicken club sandwich with juicy chicken and fried egg was generous in portion size, enough for two. For the pasta lovers, we’d recommend the classic Spaghetti arrabbiata made in a fresh tomato based sauce, served with a slice of toasted garlic bread. The Polo pesto pizza topped with pesto-coated chicken and olive oil was a refreshing choice from the selection of pizzas. The addition of caramelised onions made it especially delicious, alongside the crust peppered with corn meal, adding a layer of bite.

The menu also has a small, yet impressive section of ramens, of which the Shoyu ramen was our pick. Served with Fried chicken strips and topped with hard-boiled eggs, the bowl looked incredibly appetising. The broth makes or breaks a ramen dish, and the rich chicken broth flavoured with sesame and chilli paste was certainly a winner in our books. The Hot chocolate here is decadent and rich, so we recommend calling for the hot cuppa instead of dessert.

Rs 800 for two. At Uppal.

