Outdoor activities take a hit especially during monsoons. Barring the occasional monsoon trek, the waterlogged roads and dreadful traffic are sure-shot hindrances for when we just want to enjoy a cup of coffee out in nature.
This week, we stepped into Apik Café at L B Nagar that proved to be a perfect antidote to the rainy days looming over the city. The space has ample outdoor seating, with a part of it covered, so you can enjoy the rains while sipping on your cuppa, uninterrupted. Indoors, the double-heighted space offers a cosy setting without compromising on the view outdoors. Lively shrubbery freshly watered by the rains added to the vibrance of the café.
Taking a seat indoors that offered the best of what the space had to offer, we started off our meal here with the Lady lynchburg — a colourful mocktail that had a distinct tartness to it. We paired this with the Asian honey chicken — a satisfyingly greasy option tossed in spices, bell peppers and sesame seeds. For those who like their appetisers with a hint of sweetness, we’d say the dish is a must-try. The menu consisted of classic café style grub, including specialty coffees, continental, Asian and Indian options. The Sumac scented chicken tikka was an excellent dish from the Indian options. However, the bright green coloured chutney it was served with, was off putting.
We noticed that the lemonade at Apik café comes in six variants and called for the Lavender lemonade. The light lilac hue of the drink looked ethereal, and the drink itself was subtly flavoured, a welcome step away from syrup-laden overly sugary drinks typically served at cafés.
“We hope to offer a unique experience to diners that brings in a touch of nature while dining out. With over 50 varieties of coffee, we also offer customisations on our drinks and food. The idea is to provide an ‘epic’ experience,” says Chandana Punna, co-founder of Apik Café.
Rs 800 for two. At L B Nagar.