Outdoor activities take a hit especially during monsoons. Barring the occasional monsoon trek, the waterlogged roads and dreadful traffic are sure-shot hindrances for when we just want to enjoy a cup of coffee out in nature.

This week, we stepped into Apik Café at L B Nagar that proved to be a perfect antidote to the rainy days looming over the city. The space has ample outdoor seating, with a part of it covered, so you can enjoy the rains while sipping on your cuppa, uninterrupted. Indoors, the double-heighted space offers a cosy setting without compromising on the view outdoors. Lively shrubbery freshly watered by the rains added to the vibrance of the café.

Taking a seat indoors that offered the best of what the space had to offer, we started off our meal here with the Lady lynchburg — a colourful mocktail that had a distinct tartness to it. We paired this with the Asian honey chicken — a satisfyingly greasy option tossed in spices, bell peppers and sesame seeds. For those who like their appetisers with a hint of sweetness, we’d say the dish is a must-try. The menu consisted of classic café style grub, including specialty coffees, continental, Asian and Indian options. The Sumac scented chicken tikka was an excellent dish from the Indian options. However, the bright green coloured chutney it was served with, was off putting.