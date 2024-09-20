A cosy place to indulge in your love for pizza and drinks

A window serving Margheritas with Margaritas? Sounds like stuff made of dreams! We visited Margarita by the Window, a newly opened eatery, with its concept revolving around being a small window in the wall that gives out food.

As the smell of pizza wafted through the air, we sat down in the minimally decorated sitting area in front of the yellow accented window and kitchen space. “The place was opened with the intention of being a pocket-friendly go-to spot and a reward for the corporate sector after a day of hard work,” says Nikhil Dhawan, one of the minds behind the project.

We started our meal with, obviously, a Neapolitan margherita. The classic margherita arrived with a side of scissors, making the process of eating more interactive. As we cut into the pizza, the scissor glided through the dough and that’s when we knew what the quality of the pizza would be. The first bite of the pizza was the perfect combination of tangy and cheesy with a soft dough and hints of basil. The tomato sauce and the mozzarella cheese were so light that the bite melted into the mouth.