A cosy place to indulge in your love for pizza and drinks

A window serving Margheritas with Margaritas? Sounds like stuff made of dreams! We visited Margarita by the Window, a newly opened eatery, with its concept revolving around being a small window in the wall that gives out food.
As the smell of pizza wafted through the air, we sat down in the minimally decorated sitting area in front of the yellow accented window and kitchen space. “The place was opened with the intention of being a pocket-friendly go-to spot and a reward for the corporate sector after a day of hard work,” says Nikhil Dhawan, one of the minds behind the project.
We started our meal with, obviously, a Neapolitan margherita. The classic margherita arrived with a side of scissors, making the process of eating more interactive. As we cut into the pizza, the scissor glided through the dough and that’s when we knew what the quality of the pizza would be. The first bite of the pizza was the perfect combination of tangy and cheesy with a soft dough and hints of basil. The tomato sauce and the mozzarella cheese were so light that the bite melted into the mouth.
The second pizza was Whitefield, with cream cheese sauce and smoked chicken chucks. The creamy sauce along with the baby spinach created a comfortable taste in our mouths and the jalapeños and truffle oil cut through the heaviness of the cream and chicken making it a well-balanced pizza. Along with our pizzas, we were served the Hola chiquita and Spicy senorita, which were fruit - based margaritas. As we sipped on our drinks and munched on our pizzas, we were transported to a relaxing afternoon in Italy.
To sample dishes outside of their pizzas, we tried their bar nibbles which included the Spicy fried chicken wings and the Hara bhara kebab. The chicken wings were crispy and juicy and would pair perfectly with the beers on the menu. The Hara bhara kebab was a delight to eat and we couldn’t bear to leave without finishing the most delicate and soft kebabs.
Rs 1,000 onwards for two. At Sattva Knowledge City.
— Story by Anshula Dhulekar