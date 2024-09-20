This restaurant serves up mouthwatering North Indian delights, complete with desi vibes

Residing in Hyderabad, how many of you miss the authentic flavours from the North? It’s no secret that this welcoming city draws countless youngsters, especially those entering the IT industry, many of whom hail from the northern part of the country. Desiwala, the newly opened restaurant in town, is ready to serve all those foodies longing for a taste of the North with its desi charm and flavours!

It is all about the vibes — a seamless blend of a premium dhaba and a cosy, vibrant restaurant for a relaxed outing with loved ones. As soon as you step inside, you’re greeted with quirky, colourful wall art showcasing iconic Bollywood dialogues, and faces radiating pure desi charm. The space exudes an infectious energy, with a projector playing old Bollywood classics, instantly transporting North Indians back to those cherished tunes they grew up dancing to. The ambience is further elevated with splashes of mustard, green, and pink, reminiscent of the vibrant colours of a traditional dhaba. Tables and chairs are arranged comfortably, offering a perfect setting amidst lively, diverse paintings hung throughout, adding character to the space.