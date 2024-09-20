This restaurant serves up mouthwatering North Indian delights, complete with desi vibes

Residing in Hyderabad, how many of you miss the authentic flavours from the North? It’s no secret that this welcoming city draws countless youngsters, especially those entering the IT industry, many of whom hail from the northern part of the country. Desiwala, the newly opened restaurant in town, is ready to serve all those foodies longing for a taste of the North with its desi charm and flavours!
It is all about the vibes — a seamless blend of a premium dhaba and a cosy, vibrant restaurant for a relaxed outing with loved ones. As soon as you step inside, you’re greeted with quirky, colourful wall art showcasing iconic Bollywood dialogues, and faces radiating pure desi charm. The space exudes an infectious energy, with a projector playing old Bollywood classics, instantly transporting North Indians back to those cherished tunes they grew up dancing to. The ambience is further elevated with splashes of mustard, green, and pink, reminiscent of the vibrant colours of a traditional dhaba. Tables and chairs are arranged comfortably, offering a perfect setting amidst lively, diverse paintings hung throughout, adding character to the space.
We began with Aloo jeera majestic, a humble starter that exudes comfort. The potato chunks, coated in cornflour, were delicately tempered with aromatic spices and, of course, the signature crunch of jeera. As part of the quick bites, we indulged in the Desiwala special tikki — a delightful combination of vegetables, reminiscent of the famed galouti kebab, yet with a vegetarian twist. A true homage to the beloved kebabs of the North, this dish captured the essence of its roots while offering a fresh take.
As we moved on to the main course, we indulged in a delightful pairing of Kothimeer roti and Khandari mutton — a combination we highly recommend. The Khandari mutton was a creamy, luscious dish with tender meat perfectly cooked in a blend of spices. It wasn’t overpowering, striking a balance between subtle heat and rich flavours. The Kothimeer roti, infused with fresh coriander, made for an ideal accompaniment, elevating each bite. For a unique twist, we ventured to try the Sweet kulcha, an intriguing flatbread stuffed with paneer and a hint of sugar. We also savoured the Kashmiri pulao, a rice dish that dazzled with its mix of pomegranate, apple, grape, berries, and a drizzle of sugar syrup. Nothing compares to the sheer comfort of indulging in a well-prepared dal tadka paired with perfectly tempered Jeera rice — an iconic duo that never disappoints. A much-loved staple in the North, this simple yet flavourful combination is a testament to the beauty of authentic, home-style cooking at its finest.
Their desserts are a must-try! We had the Desiwala delight, a creamy blend of milk, vermicelli, and other ingredients topped with shredded dry fruits. We also sipped on the refreshing buttermilk and the signature Desiwala lassi, infused with flavoured syrup and rose petals, rounding off the meal.
Rs 600 upwards for two.
At Rai Durg.
