Discover a delightful array of treats, from North Indian bites to pan-Asian favourites, at this newly opened restaurant in Hyderabad

Foodies here find themselves truly spoiled for choice with numerous culinary destinations opening up in Hyderabad. Yet, amidst all this, a clear distinction remains between cafés, South Indian eateries, and bars. But what if you get to step into a sanctuary that radiates warmth and friendly vibes, where a delightful ambience invites you to savour exquisite cuisine and tantalising cocktails with family and friends? Amaya Fine Dine & Bar beautifully blends modern elegance with traditional charm and creative flair. This is your go-to haven for pan-Asian and pan-Indian delights, perfectly paired with a curated cocktail menu, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience.

Upon entering, we were embraced by a calming space adorned with perfect décor. Our attention was instantly captured by a striking indoor water fountain, the captivating centrepiece of the dining area, which features comfortable wooden chairs with traditional cane work and spacious tables for hearty meals. We chose the rooftop, soaking in the bright, uplifting sunlight that filled the partially covered area. Surrounding greenery harmonised beautifully with the contemporary design, while a splendid bar showcased a skilled mixologist crafting drinks, completing this enchanting dining experience.

We began with the Confit garlic chicken tikka — tender chicken marinated in confit garlic and aromatic spices, delivering a smoky twist that elevated its overall flavour. Next, the Patra ni paneer wowed us with a slab of paneer coated in a tangy green chutney, wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed to perfection. A standout was the Palak patta chaat — crispy spinach leaf fritters paired with curd, chutneys, sev, and all the beloved chaat accompaniments. Unlike the usual chaat where everything is piled on top, here the elements were served alongside, allowing each component to shine while offering a delightful twist on a classic favourite.

Moving on to the main course, we were delighted by the diverse menu, offering unique dishes that are often hard to find elsewhere. We savoured the iconic Rajasthani gatte ki sabji, paired with a delectable pudina lachha paratha. The gram flour dumplings in the yogurt-based gravy were cooked properly with traditional spices that made every bite a memorable experience. For a taste of their pan-Asian offerings, we dived into the Chicken pad Thai noodles. The flat noodles were perfectly tossed with vibrant vegetables, crunchy peanuts, and a symphony of spices and sauces, creating a dish that was truly satisfying.