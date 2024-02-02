Here’s an all-new street food menu serving all-time favourite Telugu delicacies

One couldn't help but be enamoured by the grandiose yet welcoming interiors of Simply South, inspired by the palatial homes of Chettinad. We stationed ourselves at the restaurant’s central courtyard flanked by wooden pillars and stone carvings. Meticulous details like flooring reminiscent of Athangudi tiles, soft furnishings paying homage to the Kerala Kasavu, Pochampally Ikat and Kanjivarams transported us to traditional homes across the length and breadth of South India.

Onion Pakodi

As the golden hour painted everything in a luscious hue, we dug into some of the most loved street food specialties across the Telugu states, starting with a portion of Punugulu. Served with coconut and tomato chutneys, the light yet oh-so-crispy bites satisfied our 6 pm cravings. We then moved onto the Masala Vada whose crispy texture on the outside and soft, pillowy lentils on the inside made it an interesting tea time snack. The Vizag Beach Bajji was a revelation for our Hyderabadi palates. The onion and coriander stuffing with a dash of lime was the highlight of the potato fritters.

Mirchi Bajji

We also tried the traditional Mirchi Bajji topped with onions and bits of green chilli. One bite, and we were instantly reminded of many an evening spent at tea stalls waiting and salivating for a plate of the deep fried and mildly tangy bajjis. “We wish to evoke nostalgia with our street food menu. While the culinary world has been experimenting widely with fusion food, we believe in making space for the simple, gimmick-free food that most of us still feel connected to, like age-old Telugu street foods that retain the charm of small joys,” says Chef Chalapathi Rao of Simply South. An assorted Bajji platter arrived next, of which the light Palak bajjis stood out. The Mysore Bondas were significantly light, doing away with batter laden, heavy preparations. The start of the show was the Onion Pakodi, which we paired with a hot cup of chai served in a beautiful Davara set.

Rs 600 for two. At Madhapur.