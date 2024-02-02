Hyderabad opens a new café that serves the best of pretzels, coffee and continental food

Delving into the world of pretzels is akin to a symphony of flavours wrapped in a signature knot-shaped allure. Popular in European countries, this beloved baked snack has the power to make your heart sing. Whether in robust or tender textures, pretzels present a spectrum of varieties — from savoury saltiness to sweet indulgence. Notably, Hyderabad now boasts a haven for pretzel enthusiasts at the recently opened — Prezmo Café. Here, you can relish an array of pretzels, along with delectable brews and finger-licking continental dishes. We visited the eatery to try their offerings.

Upon entering, the triangular café embraced us with its unique and beautiful design, surrounded by lush green trees. Ideal for hanging out with friends, it is a perfect spot to satisfy your cravings for bakery delights while enjoying quality time. We tried Sweet Like Cinnamon, a wonderfully sweet pretzel served with Mascarpone Cream Cheese dip. Each bite of it unfolded with a delightful sweetness, intertwined with the rich, comforting notes of cinnamon. From the savoury picks, we opted for Jalapeno with Cheese accompanied by Kasundi Mustard dip. True to its name, it came with an abundance of cheese and a delightful tangy taste.

Jalapeno with Cheese Pretzel

We also gorged on Butter Milk Fried Chicken where the crispy boneless chicken, marinated in buttermilk, acquired a uniquely pleasing taste. If you are a seafood lover, The Signature Spicy Fish with Guacamole is a must - try! Picture perfectly grilled fish resting on a bed of avocado and pineapple salsa. This dish promised a blend of spicy, savoury, and refreshing flavours, creating a delightful sensation with each mouthful. The Ratatouille Cigar, filled with a delightful stuffing of eggplants and zucchini, showcased a combination of textures, from the crispiness of the rolls to the savoury richness of the stuffing. We also tried our hands on a heavenly Fungi Pizza creatively topped with mushrooms and onions. Not to miss the cheese that elevated its overall taste.

The Signature Spicy Fish

Ratatouille Cigar

The meal reached a sweet crescendo with the Coconut Lava Cheese Cake. Crafted with precision, this dessert, enriched with coconut milk and malai, offered a decadent experience that beautifully encapsulated the taste of coconut. Passionate foodie and owner, Vineeth Musthyala, driven by his love for pretzels, opened the café. His fondness for this snack, cultivated during his education abroad, led to the creation of a haven for pretzel enthusiasts, bridging the gap for this beloved treat.

Rs 1,400 upwards for two.

At Kokapet.