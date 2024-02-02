Hyderabad welcomes Akan, marrying ancient knick-knacks with a trendy outlook 

Newly opened brewery, Akan bursts into the culinary scene, revolutionising classic dining affairs. The name Akan, drawing from Mayan mythology as the ‘god of intoxication,' fittingly represents the enchanting blend of ambience, tastes, and visual feast the establishment offers. With a capacity to host a staggering 1,000 patrons, it stands as a significant new addition to Hyderabad’s gastronomy.

The design concept of the brewery is a thoughtful fusion of ancient elegance and contemporary luxury, with each detail carefully selected to transport guests into timeless splendour. You are greeted by a breathtaking mix of Rajasthani sandstone arches and pristine natural granite, beautifully integrated with Mayan symbols and patterns. The backdrop is a perfect strain of earthy hues and geometry for an atmosphere that’s as majestic as it is inviting.

The tour de force is also undoubtedly its ceiling, which transforms into a celestial spectacle as the night falls. Illuminated with soft, ambient light, the canopy resembles a glowing firmament, with a skylight artfully mimicking the intricate design of a Mayan calendar. The menu is all across continents, celebrating Mexican, Indian, Pan Asian, Sushi, Maharashtrian, Kashmiri, and Italian cuisines. Chefs here make a bold statement, deliberately omitting Telugu influences, allowing each cuisine’s most real forms to shine independently. The culinary junket began with the rich, aromatic Mutton Shorba, setting the stage for a flavour-filled experience.

The Formaggio Veg Cigar, a delightful concoction of mushrooms encased in a crispy shell, and the succulent Meat Roll is immaculate for those with a penchant for savoury delights. The Green Harvest Risotto offers a lighter, flavour-packed option, hovering excess with well-being. Besides its wonders and stunning interior, Akan’s major draw is the serene lake view it offers, adding a peaceful backdrop to the gourmet venture and elevating it beyond just a meal.

The main course of Lahori Mutton delivered symmetry through its form as a standout and perfectly cooked meat in a luxuriously creamy sauce of pista, almonds, and kaju. Ending the meal on a high note, the Chocolate of the Gods dessert, with its outstanding coconut crust and an assortment of dry fruits, was a hallowed dainty.

`2,000 for two. At Hitech City.

