This modern regional buffet restaurant serves more than 230 delicacies

Buffet dining transforms ordinary meals into a celebration of diversity. A recent discovery in Hitech City — 63 Degrees Modern Regional Buffet Restaurant, has quickly become a hotspot, consistently drawing a lively crowd. Our visit confirmed the buzz, witnessing an energetic atmosphere and a steady flow of people. Serving more than 230 delicacies from different cuisines, the restaurant has been a culinary haven for those seeking an expansive gastronomic experience.

The venue blends traditional and contemporary aesthetics,with warm subdued orange walls and authentic grey hues. Intricately carved stone embellishments evoke the architectural wonders of the southern part of the country. Wooden chairs, adorned with meticulous cane work, infuse a touch of tradition and cultural resonance into the space.

In food, Crispy Corn, adorned with artisan spices, proved to be a delightful beginning with its texture perfectly crispy. The Mushroom Mahakumbha, another wonderful delight, tantalised our taste buds. A regional twist awaited in the form of Gongura Paneer, resplendently green and cooked with sorrel leaves. Venturing into non-vegetarian options, the Multani Chicken Tikka, infused with myriad intriguing spices, offered a pleasant experience.

Cheese Wheel Pasta

We couldn’t resist sampling their extensive chaat varieties. The Pani Puri, a finger-licking delight, set the tone with sweet and sour flavoured water and a sumptuous potato filling. The pav bhaji, where bhaji was presented uniquely between buns, proved irresistibly good. Indulging further, the heavenly Dahi Papdi Chaat, topped with quintessential ingredients left a lasting impression. The Palak Patta Chaat was yet another marvel, and the unforgettable taste of Bhel Puri, prepared with its delightful blend of chutneys, potatoes, and sev, lingered on our palates.

Paneer Lababdar

The buffet’s standout feature is its live counters, and notably, the Cheese Wheel Pasta. We witnessed the chef skillfully placing piping hot cooked pasta into a hollowed-out cheese wheel. The process continued as he scraped the sides of the cheese wheel bowl, ensuring every single pasta is generously coated in fresh cheese. For pizza enthusiasts, the delight continues as they prepare it right in front of you, ensuring that it arrives at your table hot and freshly made. Given that biryani holds an indispensable place in Hyderabad’s culinary repertoire, the restaurant offers a plethora of enticing Pot Biryanis. Cooked in earthen pots reminiscent of the dum-style cooking technique, these biryanis not only showcase variety but also infuse an earthy taste to it. The 63 Degrees Sea Food Grill counter offers Andhra Tawa Fish, Gongura Tawa Fish, Mangalorean Prawn Grill and even Natthallu Fry. We used their automated WOK machine to prepare our own Fried Rice by selecting ingredients and determining quantities to suit our taste preferences.

Pot Biryani

Automated WOK Machine

The main course offers a diverse array of flatbreads, featuring naans, rotis, and kulchas. Vegetable curries abound with highlights such as Nethi Vankaya, Bhindi Kaju Fry, and Saag Paneer Lasagnia among others. Rice dishes include Chicken and Mutton Biryanis and more.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

The dessert selection was a fresh finale to the treat. Indulging in Chocolate Brownies, Dark Chocolate Mousse with Mud Crumbles, Fresh Fruit Truffle, Gulab Jamun Cheese, Banana Caramel Pastries, and more, was a memorable experience. Beyond these, a multitude of other food variations ensures that there is something to suit everyone’s taste.

Rs 2,000++ for two. At Gachibowli.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi