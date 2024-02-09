These two appetising new menus offer Bibimbap, ramen and other Continental treats

Indulging in the charm of neighbourhood cafés has always been a delightful experience. Whether celebrating birthdays, going on dates, or enjoying solo moments, these havens offer diverse experiences that can be cherished forever. Amidst the competitive food scene, eateries also continuously innovate, introducing new dishes and menus to stay relevant and cater to diverse tastes. We recently, embarked on a delightful gastronomic adventure, as Tamasha Café introduced two tempting menus — Pan-Asian and Continental. Our culinary journey through these diverse offerings was a harmonious fusion of unique tastes, with each dish presenting a distinct and equally wholesome experience. The intriguing part is that it’s an all-vegetarian Asian eatery, offering delightful alternatives as far as vegetarian food is concerned.

Our gastronomic adventure commenced with the iconic Bibimbap, a Korean dish that artfully melds steamed rice, an assortment of vegetables, and a choice of meat (for non-vegetarians) in a single bowl. The vibrant presentation was a complete visual feast, showcasing a harmonious blend of flavours, enhanced by the spicy gochujang sauce — a truly authentic and delightful Korean dining experience. The subsequent dish featured Char Siu glaz ed Tofu with Jasmine Rice, a vibrant and layered creation that consisted of white jasmine rice adorned with black sesame seeds. Delightful tofu slices were generously coated in an exquisite Asian-flavoured sauce, contributing to a symphony of tastes. Delving into the realm of Asian cuisine, our food trip wouldn’t be complete without indulging in ramen. A harmonious blend of spicy and savoury, this dish emanated comfort. The perfectly slurpable noodles, a hallmark of ramen, were accompanied by the delightful addition of kimchi. For the unversed, kimchi is a traditional Korean banchan consisting of salted and fermented vegetables, most commonly using napa cabbage or Korean radish.

Exploring the Continental Menu, we couldn’t resist savouring two iconic dishes — Pizza and Pasta. Our top pick was the Farmer Favourite Pizza, now our go-to choice. Topped with bright red sauce, capsicum, corn, onions and black olives, this delicacy truly packed a punch. The generous addition of cheese elevated the entire experience. Next, we chomped on the classic Spaghetti Aglio e Olio. The Italian delicacy teased our taste buds with a delightful combination of yellow and green zucchini, broccoli, olives, cherry tomatoes, and basil, creating a marvellous culinary experience. The Asian menu is curated by chef Kopila B. Through Tamasha, owner, AK Solanky, aims to provide a welcoming space for vegetarians to indulge in Asian cuisine without any concerns.

Rs 650 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.

