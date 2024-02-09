This newly-opened bistro offered us a brunch bonanza!

Beanery Café is as beautiful as the snacks that grace our menu. Our charming setting, complemented by a distinctive accent, creates an inviting atmosphere that beckons you to yield into a truly immersive brunch. We began our gastronomic session with the Smoked Salmon Benedict, in the model of poached eggs, enveloped in the silkiness of hollandaise, and paired with the richness of smoked salmon.

Resting atop a toasted English muffin, each bite was a revelry of viscosity and fancies. Accompanying the treat, a side of seasoned potatoes offered a fun crunch. We certainly recommend trying this brunch sensation.

For those yearning for a comforting hug in the form of a dish, dive into the soul-soothing broth of the Chicken Almond Soup for a fresh zing of vegetables that sweetens its heartwarming character, creating a pacifying and fulfilling culinary peach. The Chicken Lasagna, a standout on the main course menu, presents layers of pasta, seasoned chicken, and a rich tomato sauce.

Melted cheese that crowns the dish, creates a hearty ensemble, speaking to the café’s dedication to culinary craftsmanship. Quench your thirst with the TBC Frappe, a blend of robust coffee and whipped cream while desserts steal the show with Mix Berry Bomb, a sweet crescendo of fresh berries layered with a light and fluffy sponge. Crowned with a decadent chocolate drizzle, it’s a dream that pleases the sweet tooth with finesse.

To wrap up the cosy meal, the Café Mocha offers a subtle blend of chocolate and espresso. The simplicity of this beverage provides a modestly sweet ending, allowing patrons to savour the essence of quality without unnecessary fanfare.

`1,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills