This newly revamped bistro offers a variety of signature Pan-Asian dishes like Ebi Tempura Roll and more..

From milestone birthdays to memorable family dinners, Ohri’s Mings Court (now Mings and Mee) has been a regular haunt for several city dwellers who’ve made Hyderabad their home in the past few decades. So, when the restaurant went through a revamp, we were more than excited to check it out. Mings and Mee boasted of a fresh lease of life at their space, complete with a comforting Sushi bar. Details like the model of a grand Chinese vessel added a touch of familiar warmth to the restaurant.

We stationed ourselves by the bar and started off with a round of stunning mocktails. We tried the Chilli Mango Pepper, made with a base of Mango juice, spiced with galangal and Thai spices that added a zing to every sip.

A platter of Mings Hot Chongqing Chicken arrived soon after, garnished with red chillies, looking fiery as ever. While the presentation looked extra spicy, the mix of Szechwan peppers and mild Kashmiri chillies sat just right on our palates.

Chicken Coriander Dimsum

We especially enjoyed the Ebi Tempura Roll from the Sushi Bar, which came with a generous portion of meat, making each bite filling. We also tried the Chicken Coriander Dim Sum, served on a bed of spicy coriander sauce that highlighted the dish with its bold flavours. For mains, we tried one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, the Dan Dan Noodles served in pull-me-up style that’s typically seen with desserts. The dish had a base of noodles, topped with Chilli Bean sauce and vegetables.

Fortune Cookies

Next in line was another signature dish, the Nasi Kerabu which was a complete dish by itself. With blue rice, Malaysian chicken, boiled eggs, a mixed salad and a side of Vietnamese chilli dip and prawn crackers, the dish looked exciting to say the least. The accompaniments elevated the blue rice, each adding its own twist to every bite. “With an interesting line up of signature dishes that one would only find at Mings and Mee, we hope to offer different flavours that would appeal to our young patrons who love exploring global cuisines,” says Subhash Vij, corporate chef at Ohri’s. For dessert, we tried the Bonsai Serenity, a fully edible dessert designed like a Bonsai tree. Made with different pastry elements like a ganache, sponge and an edible chocolate pot, the dessert tasted as divine as it looked. As a bowl of fortune cookies was brought in, our meal at Mings and Mee ended on a delightfully nostalgic note.

Rs 1,900 for two. At Banjara Hills .