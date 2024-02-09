Two better than one this V-day

Discovering the nuances of each other’s daily routines, such as the art of folding laundry or the occasional mishap like burning a toast, adds a special layer of intimacy to a relationship. When it comes to romantic moments, there is something uniquely heartwarming about the act of sharing a meal. For couples who have weathered the ups and downs of a long-term bond, engaging in the joint preparation or consumption of a meal serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder to check in on each other consistently. It’s a shared experience — the act of dining itself, fostering a deeper understanding between partners as they navigate the ebb and flow of life together. On February 14, take yourselves through luxury establishments that will be offering curated occasions, where couples can enjoy gourmet meals crafted by renowned chefs to celebrate love.

Dining delight

Feast opens its doors to provide the perfect backdrop for you and your special someone to savour every moment. Revel in the delectable bites, relish the delightful sips, and let the ambience set the stage for the celebration you are bound to cherish. In a love-filled evening with unforgettable dining, the dishes will be all about savouring the magic of Valentine’s Day. Chefs have curated a marvellous multicourse menu that will make your taste buds do a happy dance. And if that’s not enough, the restaurant will throw in a complimentary glass of wine for each lovebird, because they believe every toast should be a celebration.

`3,400 upwards. 8 pm onwards. At Sheraton, Financial District.

Sparks fly

Ditch the ordinary with a close-knit five-course candlelit dinner at Tre-Forni. Imagine course to be crafted with the finest seasonal ingredients, and poised to send your hunger on a thrilling journey and set your senses ablaze. Also, exalt your love story by reserving a private cabana for an unforgettable Valentine’s experience. Imagine basking in the warm glow, surrounded by decadent flavours, and creating memories that will be whispered about for years to come. Indeed, a love affair waiting to happen.

`5,500 upwards. 8 pm onwards. At Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. Details: 040 49491234.

Love rules

Expect a lavish buffet experience at Okra with mouthwatering delights. Enjoy the culinary spectacle with live food counters, adding a touch of freshness to your dining. To be a part of a truly enchanting ambience, take your seat poolside and let the soothing live music serenade your senses. Romantic tunes will also grace you as you savour each delectable bite in this picturesque setting. They will also offer the option of a private cabana set-up, allowing couples to bask in the warmth of the occasion. `5,000. 8 pm onwards. At Okra by Mariott, Tank Bund. Details: 040 66522999.

Romance meets glam

Love is in the air at Taj Deccan, and they have orchestrated a splendid concord for couples seeking a memorable affair. Step into their version of romance, where your journey begins with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Also, be prepared to be gripped by the profuse Valentine’s Day-themed buffet, a visual and gastronomic delight. From soul-nourishing soups, enticing starters, and artisanal cheese platters to a diverse multi-cuisine main course spread, they’ve left no culinary desire unfulfilled. And for those with a penchant for sweets, their Cupid’s Corner is a must-try. Expect themed desserts that are not only visually irresistible but also a compelling dainty.

`2,500 upwards. 8 pm. At Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills. Details: 040 66523939.

Cuisine of royalty

Bidri’s chef-crafted special menu together with the soothing melodies of live ghazal singing is ready to serenade you throughout the evening. Your table awaits, adorned with a beautiful set-up featuring flickering candles and elegant flower vases, setting the perfect stage. Swoop into a specially crafted cocktail menu designed exclusively for couples, each sip telling a tale of love. As a sweet surprise, discover personalised love notes awaiting both of you, adding a touch of sentiment to this culinary celebration.

`5,500. 8 pm. At Bridri, Marriott, Tank Bund. Details: 040 66522999.

Rendezvous sagas

Take your romance to the next level with an intimate dinner and an open-air terrace date at Zega. Turn up the romance to create moments which will be the talk of your love story. Dive into the heart of love with their delightful meal. But wait, the sojourn doesn’t stop there! The establishment has paired it with a fancy wine menu from Sula Vineyards because nothing speaks of a ‘classy romance’ like a perfect sip.

`9,000 upwards. 8 pm onwards. At Sheraton, Financial District. Details: 040 49251111.

Buffet for Valentine

Westin captures the epitome of romance at Prego, by the poolside, delighting in a sumptuous 5-course set menu, complete with a bottle of sparkling wine and a luxurious 16-piece chocolate box gift. Experience the rich heritage of Nizam’s love story at Kangan, with an inspired set menu, including a bottle of sparkling wine. For an alfresco delight, head to Daily Treats and relish some meals. Meanwhile, Seasonal Tastes offers a buffet spread.

`4,000 upwards. 8 pm. At Westin, Mindspace. Details: 040 6767676.