Cradling a sweetheart latte, every sip feels like a warm hug

Mignon’s Specialty Coffee House offers a retreat for those seeking refuge in a cup of crafted coffee and a bite of comforting, gourmet fare.

Spearheaded by a team fervent about differentia and fancy, Mignon’s presents an environment where every detail contributes to a cushy venture. From the moment we stepped in, we were enveloped in the rich aromas of freshly ground coffee beans and the subtle sweetness of baking pastries, signalling that we were in for a gorgeous treat. Our journey began with their signature Café Latte, a blend of robust espresso and velvety steamed milk.

The barista’s skill was evident in the delicate balance and the intricate latte art that adorned our cup — a promising start that set a high bar for the rest of our visit. Next, we called for the Strawberry and Chocolate Desserts, a testament to the coffee shop’s prowess. The tartness of fresh strawberries perfectly complemented the rich, hedonistic chocolate, creating a forgiving junket of tastes that was both refreshing and decadent. Each bite was a celebration, a sweet interlude in our savoury journey. The Cream Cheese Bagel was a revelation in simplicity.

The bagel itself, toasted to golden, offered a satisfying crunch, while the creamy, tangy spread of cream cheese provided a rich contrast. When done right, even the simplest dishes can stand out. Refreshing and crisp, the Caesar Salad was a palate cleanser that prepared us for what was to come. Fresh romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and a generous sprinkle of Parmesan, all tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, provided a classic taste that was all too familiar.

No culinary exploration is complete without the universal comfort food: Fries. Mignon’s version was a golden, crispy pleasure and served with a side of house-made aioli. Each fry had a crispy exterior giving way to a soft, fluffy interior, making it impossible to stop at just one. We ended our meal on a high note with a classic Filter Coffee. Brewed in the traditional method, it was robust, with a pronounced acidity and a hint of spice, reminiscent of the coffee’s origins. The lingering finish was both sweet and smoky, a perfect endnote to our gastronomic outing.

`500 upwards. At Banjara Hills.