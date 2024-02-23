Experience the taste of South India under one roof at a newly opened restaurant

It’s brilliant how South Indian cuisine combines the vibrant flavours of this part of the country. It’s not just about a specific cuisine from a particular region, but the collective essence of South Indian food that makes it so special. We have recently discovered a new restaurant, Aroma of Dakshin, that’s welcoming Hyderabadis with open arms, inviting them to taste the beauty and richness of South Indian food. The eatery focuses on five states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, offering a variety of special delicacies popular in these regions.

Upon entering, we were enchanted by the décor, deeply rooted in tradition yet alluring enough to welcome people from all age groups. Each artefact used in the décor is a testament to human labour, handcrafted by local artisans from various South Indian regions and carefully selected for the restaurant. Antique metal utensils add a rustic charm, while spaciousness and natural lighting from open-design hanging lamps create a breezy ambience. The chairs, showcasing intricate cane work, and the meticulously decorated tables, adorned with brass utensils, evoke tradition and reclaim the health benefits associated with using these utensils. The soothing colour palette of brown, subtle orange, and bottle green, reflected in the plants used in the ambience, takes you back in time and fosters a deep connection with nature. Additionally, wood carvings, reminiscent of those found in South Indian regions, adorn the eatery, adding to its charm and authenticity.

We started with some appetising starters like Mirchi Bajji, a famous street-fried snack prepared with green chillies doused in gram flour batter and deep-fried to perfection. The other dish Palkatti Polichitti, where paneer coated with spices, came wrapped in a banana leaf as it was tossed on a pan, spelt indulgence. We also tried Mushroom Pepper Fry that had us drooling. We tried a thali that featured Rava Laddu, Kosambary Salad, Dill Vada, Chapatti, Mix Veg Kurma, Gobi Masala, Bendi Fry, Kanda Poriyal, and Mango Rice. The Birakai Pachadi, Coconut Pachadi amped up the taste. The meal was accompanied by steamed rice, Tomato Pappu, Vankaya Pulusu, Khushabu, Artha Archa Sambar, Pepper Rasam, Perugu, Paruppu Payasam, and Gulab Jamun for dessert. We relished the Dindigul Mutton Biryani, a culinary gem from Tamil Nadu. Made with Seeraga Samba rice, it’s a symphony of flavours that can make your heart sing. Another delightful treat was the AOD (Aroma of Dakshin) Koli Biryani, a fragrant rice dish infused with heavenly spices and tender chicken pieces. The secret to its aromatic allure lies in the ground paste of greens, ginger, and garlic. For vegetarians, the Karnataka Tarkari Palav is a must-try, featuring a special green paste of herbs and spices that elevate the aroma and flavour of the pulao. There were other amazing delicacies including Prawn Ghee Roast, Koli Kabab, Gongura Mamsam and others.

The executive chef of Aroma of Dakshin, Abhishek Nair shares, “We aim to maintain authenticity in taste and flavours, offering the true essence of each state’s cuisine. Our breakfast service is fast-paced, while lunch is reminiscent of home-cooked thali meals. For dinner, we intend to elevate the experience with fine dining. We take pride in using traditional methods like mortar and pestle, stone grinding techniques, and sourcing ingredients from various states to maintain authenticity.”

Rs 1,000 upwards for two.

At Khajaguda.

