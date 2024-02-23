Head to this month-long Korean Food Festival serving a wholesome experience

With the weather gods’ approval, we took a spot at Taro’s lush outdoor space filled with greenery and a bustling bar counter to check out the ongoing Korean Food Festival. One slurpy sip of the Chicken Mandu Supeu, and the powerful combination of Korean chilli, mushroom and chicken dumplings hit our palate, making us drool for more. From the small plates, we tried the wholesome Chicken Sausage Kimbap. The Korean Fried Chicken was perfect in both flavours and texture making it the perfect bar snack.

Bulgogi Lamb

Speaking of bars, we were also treated to a special Soju based Orange and Rosemary that kept us refreshed throughout the meal. Soon, it was time for Cheese Dak Galbi served on a sizzling hot cast iron pan, filled with sesame flavoured stir fried sweet potatoes, cabbage and scallion. Served with fresh lettuce leaves on the side, we were instructed to make little wraps with the sweet potato filling. The dish was addictive, prompting us to go for seconds and thirds. The Bulgogi Lamb with masterfully sliced lamb tossed in sesame soy sauce with scallion took our experience further with deep flavours that only got better with each bite. Samgyeopsal, a table top barbecue grill filled with an assortment of meats, vegetables and peppers was set up on our table soon after. A few minutes of sizzling and crackling later, we deftly wrapped the meats onto our lettuce wraps accompanied by condiments like gochujang and chilli sauce to enjoy the freshly grilled goodies.

Korean Ramyeon Bowl

The staff was more than attentive to explain the combinations and pairings to those of us unfamiliar with the cuisine. “With more youngsters looking to try Korean food, we designed an experience with classic Korean dishes like the Samgyeopsal, encouraging diners to be involved in the culinary process,” said Nitin Bharadwaj, head chef at Taro. We ended our meal at Taro with the Korean Ramyeon Bowl with a buttery broth, silky noodles and filling accompaniments that left us on a happy high.

Rs 2,000 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.