Raise the bar! 

What’s next for gastronomes in Hyderabad? Kairos! We sat closer to the Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Herb Rice: Marinated with allspice, thyme, scotch bonnet, garlic, and ginger, the chicken was fiery with Caribbean spices. Grilled until smoky and served with fragrant herb rice, each mouthful was declared ‘This is it.’ Spearheaded by Sumnath Yadav, Vanne Sai Pranav, Uday Yavad, and Rakshan Reddy, Kairos Bar and Kitchen will gladden you from the moment of arrival. Restaurants in Sainikpuri are focusing on ambience and cuisine.

Kairos sets the trend. Outdoor seating, artfully designed interiors, and a thematic set vested regaling getaways as an affair to remember. We heard the gentle murmur of water features that created a serene backdrop, complementing the lush greenery and softly lit surroundings. Meanwhile, indoors, the beats pulsed through the space, setting an energetic yet inviting tone for our session. For Crispy Corn, culinarians deep-fried sweet corn kernels until golden, seasoned them with smoked paprika, salt, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. Biting into them released a smoky aroma, the sweet crunch of corn mingling with the tanginess.

Florets were battered and fried until crispy, then glazed in a sauce made from gochujang, soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil. The gochujang lent a deep, fermented umami kick, contrasted by the bright, pungent garlic and nutty sesame. The broccoli smelled of caramelised sugar and garlic, offering a crispy texture outside and tender inside.

This sums up Korean Fried Crispy Broccoli for you. We moved on to Tempura Spicy Prawns — whipped prawns served with a spicy dipping sauce. We tasted the crunch of the batter, the softness of the prawns, and the heat of the condiment. The Chiliava combined muddled chilli peppers, fresh guava juice, lime juice, and a dash of soda water. The warmth hit first, followed by the sweet and sour notes of guava and lime, with soda adding a refreshing fizz.

The Virgin Hot Toddy was for our weary throats. A soothing mix of hot water, honey, fresh lemon juice, cinnamon sticks, and a few cloves. Of course, the lemon and honey provided a citrusy sweetness as soothing as tonic. We ended our meal with the Broccoli Jalapeño Cheese Shots. Small balls of finely chopped broccoli and diced jalapeños were mixed with the creamy cheddar cheese, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried until golden. The smell was a tempting blend of frying bread - crumbs and dissolved cheese.

`2,000 for two. At Sainikpuri. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita