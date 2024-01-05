Barbeque Spice adds an interesting twist to its menu with Pathar Ka Gosht and other appetisers

In an era defined by modernity tinged with traditionalism, the culinary landscape stands as a testament to experimentation and nostalgia. In the city of Hyderabad, renowned for its Nizami cuisine, some restaurants artfully serve dishes reminiscent of the royal kitchens of Nawabs. In the heart of the old city, Barbeque Spice, a well-known buffet restaurant, has introduced a delightful array of starters, including the exquisite Pathar ka Gosht and other appetisers expertly prepared and grilled on a slab of hot stone. Renowned for its mind-blowing Hyderabadi delicacies, these new additions to the extensive starter menu has brought joy to the hearts of many. Let’s accept that our visit to try the same turned into a delightful experience.

The scene unfolded as a waiter set up the grill on our table. A hot stone from the kitchen was placed in front of us, above the glowing charcoal, ushering in an exquisite spectacle. A range of starters, primarily prepared (almost 90 per cent cooked) on a kitchen stone inside, adorned the surface (a smaller stone) before us, accompanied by the sizzle that heightened our anticipation.

Galouti Kebabs

The tantalising spread included Arabian Stone Chicken, perfectly grilled and delicious to the core. Lucknow ke Galouti kebabs, a culinary masterpiece, proved irresistible with their melt-in-the-mouth texture. Seafood delights like Makhmali Patthar ki Machli and Andhra-style Prawns were also added to the feast. For vegetarians, there were other options like Chatpata Patthar ka Mushroom, infused with a smoky twist, and Achari Paneer Patthar Wala, bursting with unmatched flavours. The restaurant’s innovative approach of cooking on hot stones elevated the dining experience to a new level. Following this, the hot stone is gracefully removed from the table, making way for the presentation of signature Barbeque-style grilled meat chunks arranged on skewers. We also tried lip-smacking delicacy Sheermal, an exquisite Indian naan-like flatbread and Keema.

Sheermal and Keema

Apart from the tasty appetisers, one can expect some other wonderful treats from the main course buffet menu. Some interesting picks can be Mutton Rara Gosht, Shaadi Wala Laal Chicken which is an iconic dish in the city, usually served at weddings and several other special occasions. There’s Malabar Prawns curry and vegetarians can relish paneer, koftas, mushrooms and many other such delights. Their live counter is brimming with a variety of momos, pasta, pizza, and a range of scrumptious chaat including Pani Puri, Dahi Puri, Raj Kachori, Dahi Papdi, and Sandwich. Apart from this, there are desserts as well. Vivek Potey, owner and avid food enthusiast, shares that the essence of this establishment is to offer Hyderabadis a taste of dishes close to their hearts. Having said that, the joy of savouring local delicacies is unparalleled. Additionally, he is dedicated to reviving dishes deeply rooted and intricately tied to Hyderabad’s rich history.

Rs 1,700 upwards for two.

At Abids.