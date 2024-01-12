 Review: Indulge in Tapas style meal with scenic city views at cocktail bar Cara Cara 

Who doesn’t love panoramic views of the city while having a great meal? The newly opened Cara Cara, nestled on the eighth floor of Hotel Daspalla, offered just that-- a feast for the senses. During our recent visit to the bar café on a balmy day, we found ourselves enchanted by the beautiful views of the cityscape as lush greenery, urban settlements, and rugged rocks painted a picturesque scene. The interiors exuded a tropical vibe as green potted plants and a chic wooden upholstery added to its allure.The café's airy ambiance, bathed in abundant natural light, invoked a sense of relaxation and joy where you can come for lunch, brunches and night time revelries.

Small plates

The cafe’s concept revolves around a “two fingers and one bite” kind of meal where you can have a number of small plate appetisers that combine to make a full meal, much like Tapas style. Perched in a cozy corner, we scoured through their menu that had soups, salads, dimsums, sushis,sides, noodles, small and big plates as well as drinks and desserts. If you’re bringing a big group, you can check out their party packages for a great combination of food and drinks.

Airy ambience

Firstly, their Mexicana Mocktail arrived on our table. It swirled tangy notes of lime, floral notes of agave and sweet essence of grapefruit for an invigorating start. Within minutes we found ourselves devouring their Ginger Chicken Chestnut Dimsum. The succulent filling complemented with a sweet nutty taste of chestnut set the taste bar high in the beginning itself. Encased in hot and soft dumplings, it was topped with roasted chilli garlic for a smoky depth in flavour profile.

Better Chicken

Their small plates had an array of vegetarian and non vegetarian options made of soybean, okra, wild mushroom, miso broccoli, lamb, fish, prawn and many more. We found umami notes in Cherry Pepper Prawns. Its smoked pepper, a dash of kaffir lime and toasted sesame with burnt garlic garnish, lend it a tongue-tingling spice level. Seafood lovers can also relish Andhra Prawn Masala, Tandoori Blackened Fish Tikka and Kozhi Porichathu for sizzling spicy flavours.

Bao buns

Amongst Bao, we made a unique selection and went for their hot selling 5-Spice Jackfruit Bao. Jackfruit’s versatile and neutral taste makes it adaptable for various Asian, Mexican and BBQ dishes and this dish was no different. It filled our palate with its chewy texture of the vegetable sandwiched between sesame baos and wrapped in a slew of tangy sauces.

Small plates

Cara Cara's head chef, Gurmehar Sethi hails from Delhi which made us try his signature—the Old Delhi 'Better' Chicken. The play on words, transforming 'butter' to 'better,' hinted at an elevated rendition of the crowd-favourite North Indian classic. Charcoal-roasted, boneless chicken pieces, tender and succulent, were there in a pool of rich, sweet-savory tomato and pepper gravy—a gastronomic symphony that promised a wholesome affair. We paired it with the flaky and layered Kerala Parotta. As we indulged in this delightful pairing, every morsel became a journey through layers of flavour, culminating in a satisfying repast.

Rs. 1600 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

