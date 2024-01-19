A bustling brunch

Imposing statues of traditional Chinese figures beckoned us in as we entered China Bistro’s Jubilee Hills outlet on a bustling Friday afternoon. While several diners intently helped themselves to a scrumptious buffet spread, we opted to try specials from the ála carte menu that has recently had a revamp with all new dishes. The Sangria Basil Iced Tea arrived first, looking stunning, served in a quirky science lab-like glass. The drink was refreshing, giving our meal a sweet kick-start. We started the feast with a portion of the Crispy Fried Chicken Togarashi that was abundantly spiced with dried red chilies, making the heat palpable with just a whiff.

Cashews in the garnish ensured the chicken wasn’t too spicy on our palates. A wide selection of dim sum arrived next, with both poached and pan-fried variants in vegetarian and meat-based options. Amid all the mildly spiced variants, the Golden Charcoal Prawn Dumplings grabbed our attention instantaneously owing to their presentation. Enveloped in dark charcoal dough brushed with a hint of gold foil, the delicious filling ensured we reached out for seconds. From the vegetarian options, the Singapore-style Crispy Thai Lotus Root was excellent in both its texture and flavour. Seasoned to pack in sweet-savoury flavours, the crunchy dish remained our favourite among all the appetisers.

Quickly moving on, we tried the Vegan Drama Sushi platter that packed in a punch with umami flavours, making it an ideal vegetarian option. “We have included a range of delectable vegetarian and meat-based dishes on our new menu so there’s something for everyone to relish,” says Gopal Behara, head chef at China Bistro. The Seafood and Avocado Misaki Roll and the Prawn Tempura Roll were both supremely flavourful, prompting us to polish off our platters along with the Chiang Mai Spritz, served with burnt orange bitters that paired well with the sushi. From the main course, the Korean Kimchi Fried Rice hit it out of the park with its layered flavours and simple presentation, making it the perfect comfort food, taking inspiration from the ongoing Korean Hallyu Wave.

We also tried the Chili Garlic Noodles along with Chicken in Hot Bean Sauce — a classic combination that worked. Dessert was a serving of the Mango Mochi Ice Cream, served with a stretchy Mochi filling. We also got to try the Star Anise Cheesecake served on a quirky tree trunk platter. The cheesecake had just the right texture without being too creamy, ensuring our meal ended on an equally sweet note as the beginning.

`1,900 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.