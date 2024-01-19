Hashi, introduces a new delectable Ramen menu with four wonderful variants

Ramen, a brilliant blend of noodles, broth, and toppings, goes beyond a mere dish. More than a meticulous preparation, this Japanese noodle soup is a soul remedy — a simple pleasure curing weariness, embodying warmth, and promising gastronomic ecstasy. Its global recognition is further fueled by cultural influences, notably through its popularity in Korean dramas, turning it into a culinary icon. The dish’s versatility, comforting nature, and ability to evoke a wide range of flavours contribute to its widespread acclaim, making Ramen a contemporary favourite among diverse audiences. Ramen enthusiasts in Hyderabad have reason to celebrate, as the well-known Japanese restaurant, Hashi, has introduced an exciting new Ramen menu. We visited the restaurant to try the four appetising flavours.

Shoyu Ramen

At first, we were treated to some drool-worthy starters including Chicken Thai Basil Roll and Tempura Prawns. The Chicken Thai Basil Roll graced the palate with perfectly bitesized rolls, showcasing a sumptuous preparation of chicken. Meanwhile, the Tempura Prawns added a delightful touch with their unique crispy charm. Commencing our Ramen exploration, we began with the classic — Shio Ramen. Simple, comforting, and precisely what one needs to be content. The dish boasts a light, salt-based broth harmoniously accompanied by fresh vegetables. Next was the Spicy Miso Ramen, a true delight for seafood enthusiasts. Infused with the richness of fermented soybean paste (miso), this dish featured prawns adorned with a fiery twist of chili oil. Our adventure continued with the Tori Tantanmen Ramen. Dominated by the essence of minced chicken, this bowl harmoniously blended spicy and savoury flavours. An irresistible delight showcasing a rich and creamy broth captured the essence of culinary craftsmanship.

Tori Tantanmen Ramen

Another one, a vegetarian delight — Shoyu Ramen was cooked with a unique Japanese soy-based broth. Apart from the choice of main topping (chicken, prawn, or soy sauce), it is worth noting that all the ramen bowls were generously topped with pokchoy, bean sprouts, menma (fermented bamboo shoot) , mushrooms, green onions and Ajitama (soy-marinated eggs). Of course, Ajitama is not served with vegetarian options. The owners of the restaurant, Nishita Medha and Sandeep Balasubramanian tell us, “Our commitment to authenticity drove us to create a menu with no compromise on ingredients or cooking processes. From scratch, including handcrafted noodles, every element in the bowl is a labour of dedication. The broth, simmering for 12 hours, ensures a rich infusion of flavours from carefully chosen toppings. Each day, we craft a selection of bowls, ensuring a commitment to quality and an authentic dining experience.”

