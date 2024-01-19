Taj Deccan’s newly revamped all-day diner connects global and local treats with hearty charm

When one enters Taj Deccan, one typically sees deep reds, royal blues, and gold accents that could be used to create an opulent yet culturally rooted ambience inside. When they reworked their all-day diner this month, they referred to a philosophy that integrates contemporary comforts with elements inspired by indigenous tones bearing influences from Islam and Persia.

But, in a contemporary twist, the hotel’s remodelled space preserves such phenomenal forms while unveiling noteworthy additions including the retention of stellate paintings, and the unearthing of an engineered glass ceiling.

The goal wasn’t just to upgrade the zone but to make dining unforgettable. Now, the menu is like a world tour, mixing Asia, the West, Andhra, and North India. Buffets are not usual; they’re becoming edible art.

The ála carte dishes are food experiments, blending Indian with Italian and giving a twist to Hyderabadi classics. Nizami-themed dinners include Haleem and Nihari. Saturdays bring a global street food adventure, featuring Shawarma, Burritos, and more — a dive into the streets of the world.

There’s a cosy coffee spot and a lovely breakfast setup. Sundays are extra special with themed brunches. Curious, we checked it out. Chef Manpreet Singh welcomed us with a Sunday Morning mocktail — livening pineapple and cranberries.

He also deconstructed the classic Waldorf Salad, presenting sliced apples with caramelisation and a final touch of mint that added both garnish and freshness. The vegetarian appetiser, Dal Chawal Panko-crusted Arancini Balls, served with sriracha mayo, combined the personality of dal and rice in delight and crispiness. Our main course featured a Char Grilled Salmon with Barley Fried Rice — a flawless mix of a friable exterior and a tender interior.

The barley fried rice added a fun chewiness, complemented by the smooth and peppery gongura puree. When we were served the Tiramisu Mud Pot in an artfully presented mud pot, we were in awe of the espresso-soaked, velvety mascarpone cream, and cocoa — a forgiving treat, fused with rich, and creamy coffee.

`2,000. At Banjara Hills.