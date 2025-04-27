Breathtaking city views, wholesome regional fare and fusion food are highlights at this new Hyderabad café

Over the last few years, the city has seen an influx of restaurants and cafés serving cuisines of the world, right in our backyard. While handmade ravioli or piping hot laksa have their place, one cuisine that never fails to impress Hyderabadis is South Indian. Sophisticated and laden with freshly ground aromatic spices, the familiarity of the cuisine is unmatched. So when we heard of a new café in town serving fusion food focussed on South Indian cuisine, we had to check it out.
Wall murals inspired by Cheriyal painting colour schemes, Tholu Bommalaata (leather puppetry) art and antiques make Vasaara Coffee Shop an art lover’s paradise instantly. The place is steeped in the South Indian vintage aesthetic, be it with dark wood window frames, or hand-carved wooden tables, never going overboard. The highlight, however, is the breathtaking view of the city.
Settling into a corner below a display of brass antiques, we started our meal with the Chilli cheese punugulu — the chilli cheese topping of the classic toast encased in a nutty, crispy, deep-fried batter was fusion at its finest, not compromising on either element. It was served with Pandu mirapakaya mayo, infusing the iconic Telugu pickle to make spicy mayonnaise.
We skipped past the continental options on the menu to take a tour down south for the mains, starting with the Sambar rice.
Served in a pickle jar alongside papad, the piping hot Sambar rice filled with a generous serving of veggies reminded us of home, one bite in. The Cooker chicken pulao was served in a pressure cooker that was opened at the table, letting the delicious aroma do the talking even before we dug in. The preparation didn’t miss, making it a wholesome dish for two. For the vegetarian diners, an equally delicious Jackfruit pulao satisfies. Once our food coma came to a halt, we relished on a hot davara of filter coffee to call the wholesome meal to an end.
Rs 1,300 for two. At Banjara Hills.
