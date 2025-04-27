Breathtaking city views, wholesome regional fare and fusion food are highlights at this new Hyderabad café

The piping hot Sambar rice filled with a generous serving of veggies reminded us of home, one bite in

We skipped past the continental options on the menu to take a tour down south for the mains, starting with the Sambar rice.

Served in a pickle jar alongside papad, the piping hot Sambar rice filled with a generous serving of veggies reminded us of home, one bite in. The Cooker chicken pulao was served in a pressure cooker that was opened at the table, letting the delicious aroma do the talking even before we dug in. The preparation didn’t miss, making it a wholesome dish for two. For the vegetarian diners, an equally delicious Jackfruit pulao satisfies. Once our food coma came to a halt, we relished on a hot davara of filter coffee to call the wholesome meal to an end.

Rs 1,300 for two. At Banjara Hills.

