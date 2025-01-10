The new winter menu at this Hyderabad café is a luxurious decadence filled with cheeses and berries

Tucked away in a quiet lane in Madhapur, this yellow-and-white café charms with its unique architecture — a round yellow building featuring large windows and a glass ceiling. The serene vibe, with tables nestled under trees, invites you to linger for hours. P S Cheese is ideal for informal meetings, long dates, friendly hangouts, or even work sessions.

We chose indoor seating around a central coffee brewing station, where winter sunlight streaming through the glass ceiling felt like nature’s warm embrace. We could almost feel creative ideas and interesting conversations brewing around us with coffee.

Their new Winter Menu, bursting with berries and cheese, is a delightful treat. To kickstart the gustatory experience, they presented the Strawberry cream cheese toast — a light crispy sourdough bread with cream cheese, topped with delicately placed slices of strawberries, blueberries, honey-dipped granola and almonds, and edible flowers for garnishing. It tasted as fresh, beautiful and crisp as it looked. The sweetness of honey did not let the sourness of the berries overpower, and the cream cheese subtly complemented it with its creaminess.

We also tried the Hazelnut variation, where the cream cheese was replaced with a chocolate and hazelnut spread. A much sweeter version, one can never go wrong with the classic chocolate and strawberry combination.