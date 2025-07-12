This café in Hyderabad has a new decadent dessert menu

Desserts have a way of feeding the soul and lifting your mood. And, when it comes to plated desserts, the experience is elevated through the thoughtful combination of textures, flavours, and visual elegance. Bringing this indulgence to the city, Burma Burma has launched The Sweet Life, a curated menu of seven exquisite desserts that celebrate Burmese flavours with a modern twist. Before desserts, we started with a refreshing Raw mango salad. The pan-fried rice dumplings offered comfort in every bite. WA potato was quite amazing, featuring wok-tossed potatoes bursting with spicy flavours.
We began with the Celebration cake, a decadent dream for every chocolate lover. Layers of rich, velvety chocolate cake embraced a dark chocolate ganache, with a luscious cherry sorbet on the side. Next, we were treated to the Coconut créme brûlée. This delight featured silken coconut custard kissed with pineapple compote, crowned with cinnamon gelato, honeycomb, and semolina cake crumble. The Milk tea cheesecake stole our hearts. This Basque-style beauty, infused with Burmese milk tea (Laphet Ye), came paired with warm apple compote and cinnamon ice cream. With its caramelised edges, it offered a sweet, toasty, and slightly nutty finish.
Berry burst is bound to catch your eye. Elegantly plated and full of surprises, this creation featured a citrusy coconut pudding layered with almond streusel, topped with fruit caviar and a scoop of palm jaggery gelato. It’s not your everyday dessert, but every spoonful was unique, for those who love a little culinary adventure.
And while we’re on this sweet journey, the Flower bouquet deserves a spotlight. A stunning medley of mango, kiwi, and pineapple salsa paired with delicate meringue flowers and coconut ginger ice cream, it was a tropical daydream come true.
We also recommend the Banana and cashew tres leches. This dish brought together a moist sponge soaked in caramel milk, layered with luscious banana confit, chocolate chantilly, and cashew streusel. Each creation is a blend of flavours, and emotions, designed to stir memories and leave you smiling.
INR 500++ for two. At HITEC City.
