This café in Hyderabad has a new decadent dessert menu

Desserts have a way of feeding the soul and lifting your mood. And, when it comes to plated desserts, the experience is elevated through the thoughtful combination of textures, flavours, and visual elegance. Bringing this indulgence to the city, Burma Burma has launched The Sweet Life, a curated menu of seven exquisite desserts that celebrate Burmese flavours with a modern twist. Before desserts, we started with a refreshing Raw mango salad. The pan-fried rice dumplings offered comfort in every bite. WA potato was quite amazing, featuring wok-tossed potatoes bursting with spicy flavours.

The milk tea cheesecake stole our hearts

We began with the Celebration cake, a decadent dream for every chocolate lover. Layers of rich, velvety chocolate cake embraced a dark chocolate ganache, with a luscious cherry sorbet on the side. Next, we were treated to the Coconut créme brûlée. This delight featured silken coconut custard kissed with pineapple compote, crowned with cinnamon gelato, honeycomb, and semolina cake crumble. The Milk tea cheesecake stole our hearts. This Basque-style beauty, infused with Burmese milk tea (Laphet Ye), came paired with warm apple compote and cinnamon ice cream. With its caramelised edges, it offered a sweet, toasty, and slightly nutty finish.