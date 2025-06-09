This new café in town pays homage to the iconic bakeries of Hyderabad

We called for the Navrang onion samosa first, or chota samosa as they’re fondly called, filled with a mixture of caramelised onions and spices. Hot samosas and rain? A match made in heaven.

Next came a bowl of Peri peri punugulu, topped with finely chopped onions — another monsoon favourite snack, especially in the Telugu states. It was served with a spicy tomato chutney which we went for first.

Every culture or community has some idiosyncrasies, some unspoken traits that only come to the fore when someone else points them out. For Telugu folk, it’s the love for well-made chutney. This spicy tomato variant didn’t disappoint.

The Pistachio podi idli is a must-try, with ghee-laden mini idlis tossed in a nutty podi mix along with crushed pistachios. The menu is a mix of desi favourites, and Continental eats. The Classic chicken and cheese omelette, made food-cart style, was comforting, especially on the cold evening. We washed it down with the Dinosaur milo, another iconic childhood favourite beverage that came with an extra scoop of Milo on top.

Options for dessert are many, and we had to try the Bobbattu croissant, blending the sweet filling of the Telugu dessert with French pastry. While the idea seemed diabolical at the outset, the combination worked, as the filling is kept subtly sweetened, letting the buttery croissant take the lead on the flavours.

On days when adulting feels rough, we ’d recommend the Condensed milk & milo toast as respite and cheers to the good old times.

Rs 600 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

