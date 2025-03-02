This contemporary café in Hyderabad serves delectable Indian grub alongside delicious coffee

Little house sparrows happily chirping away as they go from fence to fence, picking up feed from bird baths and feeders. Swirls of rangolis, beautiful yet minimal adorning doorsteps inside wrought iron gates decorated sparsely with crimson mail boxes and runners of bougainvillea. Grandparents perched on front yards, with a hot cup of filter coffee, ready to devour both their coffee and the daily news with equal vigour.
The scenes of a quaint neighbourhood like Chikkadpally are endearing and fascinating at the same time. We walked across the streets of this picturesque neighbourhood accommodating dwellings a few decades old, with their traditions and idiosyncrasies intact.
Among the beautiful bungalows, we found Mirame Café and Kitchen, bursting with new energy in the old neighbourhood. Stepping in during brunch hour, we noticed tables filled with parents dining with their little ones, keeping up a Sunday ritual. With glass walls overlooking the bustling streets and old buildings, the space was fully lit up, exclusively with natural light. Tall leaves of Banana plants ensured privacy, while brightening up the space effortlessly.
With terracotta walls and rattan seating, the space indoors was rooted in the traditional vibe of the neighbourhood. Outdoors, a stunning wall mural of a woman overlooked the contemporary seating, forcing one to stop and take notice, a sentiment mirrored in the name of the café.
Miramé, the Spanish word means ‘look at me’, a clear statement to the local residents, beckoning them in for a hot cuppa, or freshly made South Indian breakfast. The eatery has recently revamped its menu to include South Indian breakfast dishes, tandoori delicacies and Indian curries.
Wasting no time, we called for the Ghee karam dosa to begin our meal. Generous amounts of a tomato-based spice mix enveloped inside the crispy dosa ensured the dish was ravaged in minutes.
Next, we tried the Beetroot and Cream cheese tikki, served with a refreshing mint chutney. The crispy exterior gave way to the creamy centre, making each morsel a delicious blend of opposing textures. The Murgh banjara kebab was juicy and surprisingly tangy, an option we’d recommend to folks who appreciate the specific flavour profile.
From the extensive Indian menu, we picked the Green vegetarian curry, a mish-mash of a variety of vegetables tossed in a creamy, buttery green curry paired best with Naan, fresh out of the tandoor.
For those looking to try continental options, the Garden veg pizza topped with corn, broccoli, olives, and of course, generous amounts of cheese would be our pick. We washed this down with the classic cold coffee, a classic favourite for the hot weather.
INR 1400 for two, At Chikkadpally