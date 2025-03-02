This contemporary café in Hyderabad serves delectable Indian grub alongside delicious coffee

Wasting no time, we called for the Ghee karam dosa to begin our meal. Generous amounts of a tomato-based spice mix enveloped inside the crispy dosa ensured the dish was ravaged in minutes.

Next, we tried the Beetroot and Cream cheese tikki, served with a refreshing mint chutney. The crispy exterior gave way to the creamy centre, making each morsel a delicious blend of opposing textures. The Murgh banjara kebab was juicy and surprisingly tangy, an option we’d recommend to folks who appreciate the specific flavour profile.

From the extensive Indian menu, we picked the Green vegetarian curry, a mish-mash of a variety of vegetables tossed in a creamy, buttery green curry paired best with Naan, fresh out of the tandoor.

For those looking to try continental options, the Garden veg pizza topped with corn, broccoli, olives, and of course, generous amounts of cheese would be our pick. We washed this down with the classic cold coffee, a classic favourite for the hot weather.



INR 1400 for two, At Chikkadpally