Dive into delicious bites, desserts, aromatic coffee, and more at this charming new café in Hyderabad

We all love finding a café that feels just right, a place where you can unwind, soak in the ambience, and enjoy unhurried moments with good company or even just yourself. newly opened Café Flynn, curated and managed by Roast CCx, is one such spot, effortlessly blend ing boho chic interiors with lush greenery and a warm, inviting charm.

With summer around the corner, the need for open, breezy spaces becomes all the more real. And here, under soft lighting and amidst cosy corners, one can indulge in delicious italian and continental fare, sip on aromatic coffee, and end on a sweet note with decadent desserts. Because sometimes, happiness is simply about good food, great vibes, and a place that feels like an escape.

After stepping in, we were greeted by a striking glass pivot door with an arched top, half of it opening just enough to invite curiosity. It was unique, effortlessly setting the tone for what lay ahead. inside, the space unfolded into a dreamy expanse of pristine white interiors, cosy chairs, and carefully curated bohemian décor.

A charming selfie spot, adorned with jute rugs, a handcrafted pouf, and earthy accents, instantly caught our attention. but what truly stole the show was the quintessential glass counter, brimming with an irresistible selection of bakery treats and decadent desserts, a paradise for any one with a sweet tooth. For book lovers, a thoughtfully placed bookshelf offered quiet company, while outside, the lush greenery became the real showstopper. The open-air seating, wrapped in nature’s embrace, felt like a breath of fresh air, melting away the stress and making us feel at ease instantly.