For all the North Indian food lovers in Hyderabad, here’s your new cosy spot

Craving comfort and hoping to beat the heat, we found ourselves stepping into a friendly spot with grey-toned walls, warm lighting from dainty chandeliers, and minimal seating that instantly felt like a quiet retreat. However, the food truly won us over. The menu spans Indo-Chinese, North Indian, and tandoori favourites, and our culinary ride began with a bang, the classic chole bhature.

For those of us who grew up loving this iconic North Indian dish, it hit all the right notes. The bhaturas arrived hot and puffy, perfectly chewy with just the right golden crisp, while the chole, rich, aromatic, and topped with ginger juliennes, packed flavour in every bite. As we tore into the steaming bhatura and dipped into the chole, it awakened memories of relaxed weekend brunches at home, the clatter of steel plates, and that familiar, comforting burst of spice and warmth.