For all the North Indian food lovers in Hyderabad, here’s your new cosy spot

Whether it’s the soulsoothing comfort of rajma chawal or the celebratory charm around biryani and paneer tikka, North Indian food has a way of bringing people together through shared stories, laughter, and plates piled with flavours. From buttery naan and smoky tandoori kebabs to creamy dal makhani and rich, velvety curries, every bite feels like a warm hug. There’s a whole world of taste to explore, and if you’re craving that authentic North Indian magic, make your way to The Sahib’s in Secunderabad. This cosy gem serves up delectable food that’s straight from the heart. We stopped by, and let’s just say, our hearts (and bellies) are full.
Craving comfort and hoping to beat the heat, we found ourselves stepping into a friendly spot with grey-toned walls, warm lighting from dainty chandeliers, and minimal seating that instantly felt like a quiet retreat. However, the food truly won us over. The menu spans Indo-Chinese, North Indian, and tandoori favourites, and our culinary ride began with a bang, the classic chole bhature.
For those of us who grew up loving this iconic North Indian dish, it hit all the right notes. The bhaturas arrived hot and puffy, perfectly chewy with just the right golden crisp, while the chole, rich, aromatic, and topped with ginger juliennes, packed flavour in every bite. As we tore into the steaming bhatura and dipped into the chole, it awakened memories of relaxed weekend brunches at home, the clatter of steel plates, and that familiar, comforting burst of spice and warmth.
Next came Dal makhani with butter naan, and we have to admit, it was hands down one of the best we’ve had in the city. Rich, luscious, and perfectly topped with a swirl of cream, every bite felt indulgent. We dipped the warm, buttery naan into the velvety dal, and with every bite, a wave of satisfaction swept over us. Craving something from the rice section, we ordered the Chicken 65 biryani and it was a stunner. Cooked in classic dum style, the fragrant rice came layered with spicy Chicken 65 and crisp fried onions, served with a side of cooling raita. We mixed it all up, dug in with our hands, and ate until we were completely content.
Rs 800 upwards for two.
At Secunderabad.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi