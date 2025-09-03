This café in Hyderabad welcomes a new outpost, serving specialty coffee and delectable bites

We began with a comforting Cappuccino, perfectly frothy and served with a cookie on the side. since breakfast is a big draw here, we opted for the classic truffle scrambled eggs on toast, a perfectly crisp base topped with soft, creamy scrambled eggs and fresh greens, making for an ideal start. Next, we moved on to an interest ing fusion dish, Avocado hummus with ghee roast chicken and Khakhra. the flavourful avocado hummus came with succulent ghee-roast chicken cooked in traditional local spices, placed right at the centre. For a crunchy twist, crisp khakhra pieces were thoughtfully tucked into the hummus. such a clever and delightful combination! the pancakes weren’t bad either. We went for the Classic soufflé pancake, soft, fluffy, and airy, served with quintessential maple syrup and a generous drizzle of chocolate on top. One bite and it truly tugged at our heartstrings. From the Bowls section, we ordered the Khao suey, consisting of Burmese noodles cooked with paneer and vegetables. It came with an array of condiments served in tiny bowls, which showed brown fried garlic and onions, lemon wedges, coriander leaves, peanuts, and chilli oil. We mixed them all into our Khao suey and savoured every bite happily.

It was lovely to see the space buzzing with a young crowd, some catching up with friends while others simply enjoying their cuppa. From the cold brew selection, we tried the Mixed berry latte, which was perfectly crafted and gave us that much-needed caffeine kick. overall, it made for an enjoyable visit.

Rs 1,800 for two.

At Financial District.

