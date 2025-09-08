This café's new menu brings together comfort and global flavours in Hyderabad

Cafés have a way of drawing people in — whether it’s the easygoing hum of conversations, the comforting aroma of freshly brewed coffee, or the warmth of familiar faces tucked into their favourite corners. They’re always spots where people linger, work, or simply pause for a moment of calm. What often makes them more inviting is the variety in their menus that offer a mix of comforting classics and global flavours. This week, we dropped by Café Flynn to explore their newly introduced spread.

Explore Café Flynn's new menu

We began with the Regional filter kaapi, a South Indian staple brewed strong and aromatic. Served in the traditional steel tumbler, it was deeply satisfying and proudly showcased the richness of beans from the South.