This café's new menu brings together comfort and global flavours in Hyderabad

Cafés have a way of drawing people in — whether it’s the easygoing hum of conversations, the comforting aroma of freshly brewed coffee, or the warmth of familiar faces tucked into their favourite corners. They’re always spots where people linger, work, or simply pause for a moment of calm. What often makes them more inviting is the variety in their menus that offer a mix of comforting classics and global flavours. This week, we dropped by Café Flynn to explore their newly introduced spread.
We began with the Regional filter kaapi, a South Indian staple brewed strong and aromatic. Served in the traditional steel tumbler, it was deeply satisfying and proudly showcased the richness of beans from the South.
The Eggs benedict offered a gentler start. Perfectly poached eggs rested on sourdough, drizzled with melted butter. A pleasant surprise of shredded chicken tucked underneath added a hearty twist, making it a balanced morning plate.
For something lighter, the Green pea and mint soup leaned on fresh, herbaceous notes. Though slightly watery with a grainy texture, its flavour was bright with peas lending earthiness, mint leaving a refreshing coolness.
The Butter bliss bowl, was indulgent and easily a highlight of the menu. We tried the paneer version, featuring charred cubes in a rich, buttery, and creamy gravy with the right kick of spice. At the centre sat fragrant jeera rice, glistening with ghee and dotted with green chillies for sharpness — a layered bowl of comfort.
Finally, the Chicken gyro roll was a hearty finish. Juicy, spiced chicken wrapped in soft flatbread with crisp lettuce and tomatoes, balanced by a creamy sauce. Served with crunchy fries and garlicky mayo, it was satisfying and well-rounded.
Café Flynn’s new menu manages to weave in comfort while borrowing flavours from across the globe, making it a spread worth lingering over.
Rs 1,200 for two.
At Nanakramguda.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress