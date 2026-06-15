Big on flavour and adaptability, this café brings the buzz to Sainikpuri

Filling a niche that many neighbourhood cafés strive for, Blue Tokai’s newest Sainikpuri outlet bridges the gap between comfort and utility. Designed as a space where work and leisure coexist effortlessly, it adapts to whatever the day calls for – whether that’s settling in with a laptop and a deadline, meeting a friend over coffee, or lingering over a leisurely meal.
As we tried their newer additions to the menu, the Dirty matcha stood out. Earthy matcha, a cloud of whipped cream and a shot of fresh espresso came together for a smooth, well-balanced caffeine fix. If you haven’t been struck by a case of mango fatigue just yet, the Mango matcha is worth trying.
To pair with our beverages, the warm, cheesy and herby Margherita croissant with tomato and basil looked promising. Although it leaned slightly chewy in parts, the croissant still made for a satisfying snack. Next came the Chicken mortadella sandwich, served with a generous side of crisp potato chips.
For a sandwich that appears fairly straightforward on paper, this one delivered a surprising amount of texture and balance. Layers of chicken mortadella, cheddar and egg were tucked into thick slices of soft Japanese milk bread, topped with tomato, cucumber and honey mustard. Crisp iceberg and lollo rosso lettuce added freshness, while thinly sliced onion and radish introduced just enough bite to cut through the richness.
The pièce de résistance, however, was the Lemon almond and poppy tea cake. The almond sponge infused with lemon and poppy seeds was soft, moist and delicately crumbly, with lightly toasted edges. Finished with a generous layer of cream cheese frosting and a bright lemon curd, it left us seriously tempted to order a second slice before we’d even finished the first.
Meal for two: 2,000++.
7 am to 12 am. At Sainikpuri.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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