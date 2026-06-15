Big on flavour and adaptability, this café brings the buzz to Sainikpuri

Filling a niche that many neighbourhood cafés strive for, Blue Tokai’s newest Sainikpuri outlet bridges the gap between comfort and utility. Designed as a space where work and leisure coexist effortlessly, it adapts to whatever the day calls for – whether that’s settling in with a laptop and a deadline, meeting a friend over coffee, or lingering over a leisurely meal.

From morning coffee runs to evening catchups, this all-day destination effortlessly adapts to every occasion

As we tried their newer additions to the menu, the Dirty matcha stood out. Earthy matcha, a cloud of whipped cream and a shot of fresh espresso came together for a smooth, well-balanced caffeine fix. If you haven’t been struck by a case of mango fatigue just yet, the Mango matcha is worth trying.