This greenery-filled café in Jubilee Hills is great for iced coffees and light bites

With the summer heat fully lashing out on the dry, arid Deccan, it seems like every species in the city is searching for constant respite. Giving the traditional tender coconut waters and limeades a break, we brought our parched selves to Toko Coffee this week.
The space houses an art gallery, a fashion label studio and a café. Stepping in, a gigantic cane alcove flanked by shrubbery on either side greeted us. Further down the enclosure, we found ourselves in a pottery haven, filled with pots and planters of various sizes in every corner, both serving as decor and merchandise for sale.
A fountain and a koi aquarium sat in one corner of the outdoors, naturally attracting the photo enthusiasts. Lighting is earthy, with woven pendant lamps and paper lamps hanging across the space. With greenery so dense, we even spotted a couple of birds cheerfully chirping in the café.
We strategically positioned ourselves across an air cooler to begin our evening, starting with coffee. The space offers a variety of manual brews and matcha aside from the regular café coffee fare.
The Blueberry iced coffee was a saviour from the heat, complete with tart-sweetness from the berries. For those who love their classic cold coffee, the spot doesn’t disappoint. Blended in with a house-made vanilla coconut syrup, the coffee was comforting on the warm evening.
With the seating placed around the shrubbery, the spot is ideal for relaxing in with a cold beverage. The menu has an array of light bites, serving croissant sandwiches, finger foods and more. We called for the Grilled chicken hummus that was served with Pita. The hummus spoke to our Indian palates instantly, owing to the generous addition of garlic.
The Egg salad sandwich was another interesting option. Served with a side of pomegranate and arugula salad and salted potato chips, the sandwich made for a complete dish. The filling itself was light, with the addition of mayonnaise adding to the creaminess of every bite.
To end the evening on a sweet note, we chomped on the Chocolate brioche French toast. However, it was the last few sips of coffee that kept calling us back for more.
Meal for two: `1,000 for two. 7.30 am - 11.45 pm. At Jubilee Hills.
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