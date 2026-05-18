This greenery-filled café in Jubilee Hills is great for iced coffees and light bites

With the seating placed around the shrubbery, the spot is ideal for relaxing in with a cold beverage. The menu has an array of light bites, serving croissant sandwiches, finger foods and more. We called for the Grilled chicken hummus that was served with Pita. The hummus spoke to our Indian palates instantly, owing to the generous addition of garlic.

The Egg salad sandwich was another interesting option. Served with a side of pomegranate and arugula salad and salted potato chips, the sandwich made for a complete dish. The filling itself was light, with the addition of mayonnaise adding to the creaminess of every bite.

To end the evening on a sweet note, we chomped on the Chocolate brioche French toast. However, it was the last few sips of coffee that kept calling us back for more.

Meal for two: `1,000 for two. 7.30 am - 11.45 pm. At Jubilee Hills.

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