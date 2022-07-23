Check out the Bonalu Food Festival being held at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad is marked with Bonalu festivities throughout the month in different parts of the city. What better way to celebrate the traditional Telugu festival than with a variety of spicy and sweet dishes! Novotel, HITEC City, has got you covered with all your festive cravings this time. With a range of Telangana spiced flavours and desserts that you cannot resist — their Bonalu festival brunch is worth a try this coming Sunday. With the ambience that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of a jaatara (fair), the place has a potaraju and several women participating in the festive rituals.

The décor of the place is filled with all kinds of Bonalu glitters and flowers that adorn the dine-in section. As we take a tour of the Bonalu brunch, we get in touch with chef Satya Pandari, executive Sous chef,at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, who takes us through the dishes prepared for the brunch. “We will be having this themed brunch for two Sundays — during the Secunderbad and Hyderabad Bonalu.

The non-vegetarian spread has natu kodi kura, puntikura chicken, chapala pulusu, doddu karam and Hyderabadi mutton biryani. Apart from that, for the vegetarian we have the bagara chawal, chikudukaya batana, vankaya aalagadda kura and panner shahi kurma. Our pachi pulusu and papu charu counter is an absolute hit.

We also created a prasadam counter that has pulihora, panakam and bobatlu. For desserts, we have the Hyderabadi favourites like gavvalu, Mysore pak, ariselu, nuvvula laddu, korrela payasam and parmannam which are the highlights of this brunch,” Satya tells CE.They have included brunch counters like the salad, cold cuts, pasta, etc., which are regulars on the menu. People can walk-in with friends and family for a beautiful Bonalu experience.