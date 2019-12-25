The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace unveiled its glorious Christmas tree that towers approximately 36 feet.

After planning and preparing for about a month, the plus hotel set up this tree in their lobby. The team comprised a group of chefs led by Executive Chef Mahesh Padala, worked together to craft this edible treat that is filled with 300 kgs of chocolate and 250kgs of edible sugar art.

The tree is made of tasty snacks like nuts, shaped-cookies (stars, angels, baubles), popcorn, candies, and fruits. The endeavour, the hotel’s statement mentioned, was to promote sustainability and festive cheer at the same time.

Parag Sawhney, General Manager at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace said, “This is a heartwarming result of unity and collaboration of all the departments of our hotel. We hope to undertake many more sustainable and fun activities and involve our guests and communities in environmentally friendly themes while leading into the celebrations for our hotel’s 10th anniversary.”

The edible Christmas tree is also decked with a ton of goodies that one can choose to buy and gift. From fruit-filled cakes, plum puddings and cookies, it’s a wonderful time to visit with family, friends and indulge in the delectable festive treats.