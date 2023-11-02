GVQ: A cafe worth your time

“Our place has everything that you’d expect from a good cafe,” says Aathira Mohan, the founder of GVQ, a unique time-based cafe in Kalamassery. At this quaint space, one is primarily charged for the hours spent. According to one’s convenience, the cafe doubles up as a mini working hub, a point for dates, official meetings, a book reading space, board games and so on. It is probably a one-of-its-kind concept in Kerala.

Being an artist, Aathira initially wanted to set up an art cafe that facilitates exhibitions and auctions. However, with the onset of the pandemic, art took a backseat. This prompted her to view the idea of a cafe through a different lens.

“Ever since the concept of a cafe struck my mind, I have been cafe hopping. At these places, I also got beverages and something to munch. It dawned on me that cafes are pricey, and people spend a lot just to remain there longer. They keep ordering to avoid judgmental eyes. I’ve also been in this situation before. It was then that one of my business partners suggested the idea of a cafe wherein people can bring their own food. That was the beginning of GVQ,” says Aathira, who runs the cafe with Allen K Kurian, Sujith T V, and Soman M M.

Upon entering GVQ, one needs to spend only Rs 150 to get unlimited beverages, varied types of cookies and a crepe. After an hour, every minute is charged at Rs 1. “The crepe is available only once, and the unlimited options include black tea, black coffee, green tea and chilled black coffee. There’s also chocolate chip cookies, butter cookies, oats,” adds Aathira.

Aside from the cafe’s affordable set menu, which consists of sandwiches, omelette, breakfast combo, brownies, drinks, etc, people can bring their own food as well. “We’ll plate the food. This way, you’ll get the feeling of having food from a cafe. It works especially well for those who just want to stick to their routine whilst also enjoying the comforts of a cafe,” says Aathira.

The cafe’s name is a modern derivation of Malayalam word jeeviku, which means 'to live'. Though

nestled in the heart of the city, the cafe is surrounded by greens and minimal architecture, helping people to pause, unwind and be in the moment. “We want people to utilise the cafe for their requirements,” adds Aathira.

The 27-year-old and her team are confident of taking the business to the long run. “There are not many places where one can work, read, and do activities they wish without loosening the purse strings. How people have embraced GVQ has made us realise just how much people needed such a space,” says Aathira.

