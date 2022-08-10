Gift your sibling gourmet treats with these Rakhi hampers by Love & Cheesecake

To celebrate the one-of-kind bond of brothers and sisters, this Raksha Bandhan, Love & Cheesecake has curated special Cheesecake Gift Boxes.

The exclusive hampers are a delight for those with a sweet tooth. These limited-edition dainty desserts available in decadent flavours are an exquisite present that’s absolutely perfect. This is what the hamper contains...

Red Velvet Cheesecake: A moist red velvet sponge cake with a delicious vanilla cheesecake frosting, decorated with an elegant Rakhi-themed topper and inclusive of a special festive wrapper to pen down some sweet-nothings for your partner-in-crime. This classic combination is hands down the best choice for a sibling who’s a die-hard red velvet fan.

Lindt Chocolate: An uber-decadent cheesecake box containing premium of soft, dark-chocolate sponge cakes crafted and topped with premium Lindt chocolate cheesecake frosting. This moreish treat is perfect for the sibling who enjoys the finer things in life. Dreamy, creamy and scrumptious, it also includes an exclusive festive wrapper to write special Rakhi wishes for your confidant.

Blueberry: In this dessert, heavenly blueberry flavoured cream cheese is layered with vanilla sponge and fresh blueberries. This bright and cute cheesecake box is a perfect accompaniment to a handmade Rakhi and a customized gift hamper. Sweet with a hint of sour, this one is just like every sibling relationship ever!

Kesar Rose and Kalankandh: A beautiful addition to the Rakhi thali, this delicious assembly of soft, sweet khoya, saffron spiced cheesecake, pistachio, cardamom, and gentle hints of rose is a gorgeous festive fusion that takes you right back to those childhood memories of tussling over mithais and namkeen.

Love & Cheesecake’s exclusive Raksha Bandhan gift boxes are essentially designed to satiate your siblings with our scrumptious offerings.

Rs 800 onwards. At Love & Cheesecake outlets and website