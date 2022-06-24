Four pet bakeries in Mumbai that serve surprise treats to your furry friends

From a host of pet cafes and bakeries to vivid food stores, Mumbai has it all. Here are the best five places to chill with your four-legged friends.

Piper’s Pet Bakery:

Proud owner of a Labrador, the owner of Piper’s Pet Bakery in Vikhroli, Erika Kleinmann has been baking delicious and attractive dog cakes for years. She prepares them with all kinds of healthy ingredients and avoids salt, sugar, and gluten in the recipes. Besides creatively adding fun items to the menu like cakesicles, tarts, and brownies, Erika does not forget to take care of allergens and customises the food accordingly.

Open all days from 10 am to 6 pm

Cat Café Studio:

This little cafe tucked in a posh area of Versova is perfect for your furry companions. The place promotes itself as a rescue home for stray cats. One can visit and enjoy a cup of coffee while playing with the cuddly creatures for an hourly fee of Rs 200, which helps them care for the cats with special needs.

Open on Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm

Bombay Barkers Dog Bakery:

Located in the south of the city, Colaba, Bombay Barkers Dog Bakery promises to offer flavourful -yet-nutritious delicacies for four-legged beings. The brand promotes fresh birthday cakes and ice creams, among other goods.

It's open all day and it has a delivery option as well.

Woodside Inn:

It often gets difficult to leave your pets alone at home while planning your day out with friends. However, Woodside Inn wipes away your guilt and lets you enjoy your meals. This pet-friendly place has a delicious menu for you as well as for your pet.

Open all days from 12 pm to 1.30 am.